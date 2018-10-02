State Patrol
Friday, 9:55 p.m., on Ohio 576, north of County Road D, in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Richard Shatzer, 58, Montpelier, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:33 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gage Wicks, 22, Toledo, was struck by a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:41 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Aguilar, 23, 830 1/2 S. Clinton St., struck a safety triangle. No damage was reported to the vehicle. Aguilar was charged with OVI and assured clear distance.
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., on Williams County Road I, west of County Road 9, in Superior Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alicia Thiel, 30, Edon, was struck by a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 3:30 p.m., Nicholas Hitchcock, 42, Edgerton, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Ohio 18.
Friday, 6:24 p.m., Roger Carter, 43, Defiance, was charged with violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident in the 06000 block of Ohio 66.
Saturday, 1 a.m., John Kopasa, 25, Lake Placid, Fla., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Second Street.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., Robert Bartley, 47, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 9:28 p.m., Jesse Shafer, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 9:28 p.m., Dylan Stites, 25, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., Gannon Bowling, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 5:22 a.m., Timothy Miller, 51, Bryan, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Water Street, Ney.
Monday, 3:43 a.m., Codie Shirk, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 7:28 p.m., Christy Hoyt, 44, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 1:10 p.m., David Hill, 31, Napoleon, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic accident in the 100 block of North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 8:23 a.m., Briea Krabill, 18, Defiance, was charged with a TPO violation following an alleged incident in the city.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Saturday, 3:54 p.m., a theft of yard lights was reported in the 1000 block of Perry Street.
Sunday, 7:35 p.m., Santana Irvin, 40, 2231 Royal Palm Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Monday, 7:44 a.m., clothing was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Ralston Avenue.
Monday, 11:17 a.m., items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of South Clinton Street.
Monday, 1:21 p.m., a dog was reported stolen from the 900 block of Greenbriar Lane.
Monday, 5:35 p.m., an alleged assault was reported in the 400 block of Walnut Street.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 9 a.m., on West Washington Street, a parked vehicle owned by Scott Sonnenberg, 38, Napoleon, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:49 p.m., Daniel Benton, 35, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:22 p.m., counterfeit money was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Sunday, 7:35 a.m., Balrag Singh Grewal, 33, Napoleon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Independence Drive.
Sunday, 7:33 p.m., Shirley Maynard, 58, Napoleon, was cited for a turn violation and OVI following a traffic stop on North Perry Street.
Sunday, 10:46 p.m., a car was vandalized while parked in the 500 block of Huddle Road.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 7:17 p.m., the theft of food was reported at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 155 Depot St., McClure.
Friday, 7:55 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Jason Kurtz, 47, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:10 a.m., at Henry County roads 24 and V, vehicles driven by John Hawkins, 37, Defiance, and Tommy Odom, 45, Defiance, collided. Hawkins was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:40 a.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Jessica Harmon, 21, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:32 a.m., tire marks were reported on the football field at Patrick Henry High School, Ohio 18, Bartlow Township.
Sunday, 2:40 a.m., officers were called to a fight in the 100 block of North Wilhelm Street.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 1:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a propane tank fire at 48 Squires Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 6:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire on Linden Street.
Fire — Monday, 10:45 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 514 Harrison Ave.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Sunday, 4:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a combine fire on Glenburg Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 5:23 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 165 E. High St.
Auglaize Township
Fire — Saturday, 11:55 a.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire at 14578 Paulding County Road 171.
Oakwood
Fire — Sunday, 3:54 p.m., firefighters were called to a combine fire at 07581 Paulding County Road 208.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.