• Police reports

State Patrol

Nov. 16, 2:20 a.m., at milepost 35 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Bryan Hocker, 35, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alecza Dodson, 41, 2639 Domersville Road. Hocker was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Alcohol may also have been a factor in this accident.

Thursday, 8:30 a.m., at milepost 16 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Nickolas Leatherman, 43, Oakwood, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was cited with failure to control and the vehicle had heavy damage.

Friday, 5:55 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Vaccaro, 42, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 6 p.m., at Main and Second streets in Oakwood, a northbound service vehicle driven by Earl Schnipke, 56, Ottawa, was struck by a vehicle driven by Isom Hall, 88, Oak Harbor. Hall's vehicle had moderate damage and Schnipke's had light damage. Hall was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 7:21 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by April Csendes, 51, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck an unknown object in the roadway.

Saturday, 4:26 a.m., on Krouse Road in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Richard Miller, 31, 14719 Ohio 111, sustained heavy damage when it failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway and struck a ditch. Miller was taken by Defiance Fire and Rescue to ProMedica Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Saturday, 5:20 a.m., at milepost 2 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Brown, 49, New Haven, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 8:48 p.m., on Banner School Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Seth Sauber, 29, 308 Aspen Terrace Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 5:49 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Sydney Vance, 27, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a dog in the roadway.

Thursday, 5:51 p.m., on Ohio 66 just south of the Defiance-Williams County Line Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Michelle Jorkos, 54, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:52 p.m., on Ohio 66 north of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Sabrina Ashbaugh, 28, 6909 Ohio 66, Lot 55, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:50 p.m., on Fullmer Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Baxter, 57, 17227 Hill Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 12:21 a.m., on U.S. 24 east of Flory Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Gerald Moffett, 64, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 9:10 a.m., at 325 Fifth St., Kayla Hardesty, 22, same address, was arrested and taken to the Defiance County Sheriff for warrant service from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.

Thursday, 5:16 p.m., on Ralston Avenue just west of Lake Street, a vehicle driven by Christina Engel, 51, Wauseon, attempted to make a left turn and was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Edward Cupp, 53, 705 Elbert St. Both vehicles had light damage and Cupp was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 10:59 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Marissa Valdez, 18, 125 E. Broadway St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kamiel Moss, 18, 190 Lakeview Drive, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Valdez was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Sunday, 2:56 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Carl Wright IV, 31, Cloverdale, was charged with theft and released.

Napoleon Police

Friday, 6:58 p.m., at 1689 Oakwood Ave., a vehicle driven by Matthew Schafer, 59, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.

Sunday, 5:37 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Nathan Harris, 45, Holgate, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Paulding Sheriff

Friday, 5:40 p.m., on County Road 424 just west of Township Road 61 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Carr, 58, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the vehicle.

Friday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 114 east of Township Road 67 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Groff, 26, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 6:;30 a.m., on Township Road 165 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Ricker, 16, Delphos, swerved left of center to miss striking a deer, left the roadway on the eastern side and struck a utility pole, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Ricker was cited with failure to control.

Fulton Sheriff

Nov. 16, 11:34 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Pedro Sandoval, 28, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 7:51 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Sackschewsky, 18, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 6:22 p.m., on County Road AC in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Schafer, 53, 26303 Brandt Road, sustained light damage when it struck a dog in the roadway.

Friday, 10:48 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Friedrich, 30, Van Wert, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.

Saturday, 11:44 a.m., at County roads C and 21 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Stevens, 17, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Thomas Waidelich, 59, Archbold. Stevens' vehicle had heavy damage and Waidelich's had moderate damage. Stevens was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Sunday, 5:51 p.m. on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Glenn Parcher, 54, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.

Wauseon Police

Friday, 8:29 p.m., on East Elm and North Fulton streets, a vehicle driven by Jenna Fitch, 31, Delta, failed to stop at a traffic light and struck a vehicle driven by Bryan Pressnell, 43, Wauseon, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Fitch was cited with failure to obey a traffic signal.

