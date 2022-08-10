Area police reports:

Monday, 9:50 p.m., on Hicksville Edgerton Road south of Buckskin Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Kares, Hicksville, sustained minor damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:52 p.m., on Jericho Road near Behnfeldt Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Hesselschwardt, Sherwood, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:40 p.m., in a parking lot at 130 East Main Street in Defiance's County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by David Walker, Ney, sustained minor damage when it struck a parking barrier on the east side of the parking lot.
Defiance police---
Monday, 7:30 p.m. Christine Bright, 41, 1660 Twin Drive, arrested for domestic violence by menacing on two counts and was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:49 p.m. Elias Martinez, 26, 1720 Cross Creek Lane, charged with disorderly conduct, intoxication and was taken to CCNO for a 12 hour hold.
Monday, 10:57 p.m. Rian Barton, 28, 1602 Ayersville avenue, at 1804 N. Clinton St., charged with public indecency and engaging in a sex act, taken to CCNO on parole violation.
Monday, 11:17 p.m. Scott Collins, 44, 617 Seneca St., charged with menacing, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia was taken to CCNO for parole violation.
Tuesday, 9:18 a.m. Defiance municipal court 665 Perry St., Perrell Mckinsey, 23, 1557 South Clinton street apt. C., arrested for burglary and violating a protection order, he was taken to CCNO.
