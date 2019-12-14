• Police reports
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., at the intersection of Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, vehicles driven by Janelle Johnson, 23, Payne, and Bidelson Pagan, 71, 1763 Tiffin Drive, collided. Damage was heavy to the Johnson vehicle and moderate to the Pagan vehicle. Pagan was cited for a stop sign violation.
Thursday, 2:10 p.m., on North Clinton Street at Elliott Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Arps, 55, Napoleon, struck the rear of another northbound vehicle driven by Alicia Hinkle, 48, Wauseon, which had stopped for a traffic signal. Damage was light to both vehicles. Arps was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 12:40 p.m., Jochua Smallwood, 18, Paulding, was arrested on a Williams County warrant for probation violation and transported to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., deputies were called to Ohio 281 and Ohio 108 for an injured crane.
Thursday, 6:25 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alan Seibert, 53, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., on Henry County Road J in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Harley Dunakin III, 28, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:02 p.m., the theft of a watch was reported in the 300 block of Railway Avenue, Holgate.
• Fire reports
Sherwood-Delaware Township
Fire — Thursday, 4:26 p.m., firefighters were called to 420 W. Maple St. for a fire. Upon arrival, it was determined to be an open burn. Those responsible were advised of Ohio open burn laws.
Pleasant Township-Holgate
Fire — Thursday, 7:19 p.m., firefighters were called to 321 Ann St., Holgate, for a structure fire with Pleasant Township-New Bavaria called for mutual aid. Chief Mike Gustwiller estimates damages at $30,000 on the two-story home owned and occupied by the Richard Tietje family. Three occupants of the home escaped unharmed and are staying with the family at this time. Sixteen men were on scene for about two hours, and used 2,000 gallons of water. Cause of the fire is undetermined.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 5:06 p.m., firefighters were called for reports of a barn fire on Fulton County Road A. Upon arrival, it was found to be an open burn of refuse and miscellaneous materials. It was also determined that the actual location was in the Archbold fire district. Those responsible for the fire were advised of Ohio open burn laws.
