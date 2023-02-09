Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 10:23 p.m., near milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Mullholand, 20, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Ridgeville Township Fire and EMS vehicle driven by Adam Meyer, 28, Ridgeville Corners, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:07 a.m., near milepost 11 on U.S. 6 in Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Ankeney, 62, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Feb. 2, 5:27 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Beau Rademaker, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear at a preliminary hearing and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:41 a.m., at 1231 St. Antoine St., Detroit, Mich., Crystal Jones, 38, Detroit, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Wayne County Jail, Mich., to CCNO.
Friday, 3:29 p.m., at CCNO, Augustine Chapa, 35, Wauseon, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court for failure to comply with the signal or order of an officer.
Sunday, 12:44 p.m., at 280 E. Main St., Ney, Adreanna Kates, 33, Ney, was arrested for disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Monday, 5:49 a.m., on Openlander Road, south of Huber Road in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mason Herman, 19, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 8:54 a.m., at 2755 Indiana 49, Valparaiso, Ind., Franklin Christlieb, 40, Fort Wayne, was served warrants from common pleas court and Defiance Municipal Court. He was taken from Porter County Jail (Indiana) to CCNO.
Monday, 5:38 p.m., at 20100 Buckskin Road, Travis Hug, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and released.
Defiance police---
Monday, 1:12 a.m., on U.S. 24, west of the North Clinton Street overpass, an eastbound semi driven by Htoo Wah, 41, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side of the tractor.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., on the off-ramp of U.S. 24 at North Clinton Street, at the stop sign on the off-ramp, a vehicle driven by Crystal Thompson, 39, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Frankie Cashman, 48, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Thompson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 9:52 a.m., at Hopkins and Summit streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Bischoff, 27, 1015 W. High St., failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Jeremiah Roehrig, 39, 309 Clinton St. Bischoff and Roehrig were treated by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Bischoff was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Feb. 1, 8:02 a.m., near 22-600 Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Thelma Esterline, 30, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amanda Heil, 29, 1439 Riverbend Drive. Esterline's vehicle had heavy damage and Heil's had moderate damage. Esterline was cited for assured clear distance.
Feb. 2, 8:04 a.m., on Edgerton Street, west of the railroad tracks in Hamler, an eastbound H.T. Hackney Co. semi tractor trailer driven by Erik Gronwall, 52, Woodville, attempted to back in order to turn around when a railroad gate was not working properly. The semi struck a vehicle directly behind it driven by Cody McCance, 17, Deshler. McCance's vehicle had light damage and the semi had no damage.
Saturday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Richard, 41, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:28 a.m., on County Road S in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Norman Lacy, 36, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 1:21 p.m., at 125 Kline Ave., Liberty Center, Tejay Moore, 19, Napoleon, was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:52 a.m., on County Road 52 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dawn Huddleston, 62, Grand Rapids, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 1:34 p.m., at County Road R and Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, Jay Cahoo, 65, Napoleon, attempted to back up at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Sara Smith, 45, Napoleon. Smith's vehicle had light damage and Cahoo's had no damage. Cahoo was cited for improper backing.
Tuesday, 4:10 p.m., at Ohio routes 65 and 281 in Richfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Catherine Paxton, 30, Napoleon, failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tracey Schwiebert, 43, Deshler. Schwiebert's vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field. Schwiebert and a passenger, Haley Schwiebert, 15, Deshler, were taken by Medic 1 to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Paxton was treated at the scene by Medic 1 for possible injuries and a passenger, Derick Curry, 34, Findlay, was taken by Holgate EMS to Wood County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Paxton was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Crystal Kline, 37, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Feb. 2, 7:32 a.m., at North Perry Street and East Riverview Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Ronald Richard, 57, McClure, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barton Ankney, 53, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Richard was cited for assured clear distance.
Feb. 2, 4:21 p.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Gregory Vela, 54, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Marcia Taylor, 61, Napoleon. Vela's vehicle had heavy damage and Taylor's had moderate damage. Vela was cited for assured clear distance.
Saturday, 9:57 a.m., at Haley Avenue and Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Adams, 29, Napoleon, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Logsdon, 57, Findlay. Both vehicles had light damage, and Logsdon was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 5:04 p.m., on U.S. 24, just east of the Enterprise Avenue overpass, an eastbound Ean Holdings, LLC, vehicle driven by William Henry, 66, Warren, Mich., suffered a medical emergency and veered off the south side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a speed limit sign before coming to rest in a ditch. Henry was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Passenger, Barbara Clark, 73, Van Buren Township, Mich., was taken by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Sunday, 3:43 p.m., at Lagrange and Dodd streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Glanz, 70, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer on the driver's side.
Sunday, 5:56 p.m., at Riverview Avenue and Stout Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Estel, 40, Weston, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:20 p.m., at 2459 Glen Arbors Drive, Oliviah Wallace, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Archbold police---
Feb. 2, 3:47 p.m., near 407 Defiance St., a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Miller, 43, Archbold, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Dustin Brennan, 38, Wauseon, as Brennan's vehicle attempted a wide right turn into the private drive at 407 Defiance St. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 9:;20 a.m., on South Street, west of Middle Street, a vehicle driven by Britany Mayfield, 34, Archbold, attempted to back from a private drive at 306 South St., and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Samuel Beck, Wauseon. Beck's vehicle had moderate damage and Mayfield's vehicle had no damage. Mayfield was cited for improper backing.
Fire
Hicksville---
Monday, 6:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Fountain Street Road and Clemmer Road. Upon arrival, firefighters reported there was no fire, just mechanical problems.
