Area police reports

Friday, 5:55 a.m., near milepost 10 on Ohio 108 in Henry County's Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cassandra Tobe, 32, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 5:35 a.m., on Jericho Road, east of Openlander Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stacy Jackson, 55, Cecil, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Friday, 4:37 a.m., on Ohio 18, near Behnfeldt Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Miller, 46, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Trinity Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Wasnich, 52, 107 Timothy St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
May 2, 10:40 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Jazmyn Schang, 23, Archbold, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Monday, 2:31 p.m., at 617 Summit St., Edward Dalton, 51, 700 Summit St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville police---
Sunday, 8:33 a.m., at Main and Hicks streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Zeedyk, 57, Sherwood, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Delacruz, 60, Hicksville. Delacruz's vehicle came to rest in the intersection and had light damage. Zeedyk's vehicle came to rest off the western side of the roadway north of the intersection and had light damage. Delacruz was cited for failure to yield.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 9:28 p.m., on Ohio 114, approximately 1/3 mile west of Township Road 17 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Candy Wood, 43, Haviland, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Jewell---
Tuesday, 12:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 28261 Jewell Road. South Richland Township Fire Department provided mutual aid to Jewell. By 2 p.m., the fire was extinguished and firefighters returned to station.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.