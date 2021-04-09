• Police reports

State Patrol

Saturday, 11:12 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Ronald Develbiss, 32, Melrose, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 9:21 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Ethan Letso, 20, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 4:57 a.m., at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Dylan Bush-Allan, 22, West Unity.

Tuesday, 4:59 a.m., at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court was served to Andrew Schiavone, 24, 35 Main St.

Tuesday, 6:59 p.m., at 206 E. Smith St., Hicksville, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Dustin Noto, 19, Hicksville.

Wednesday, 12:24 p.m., at 11045 Lockwood Road, Sherwood, a warrant was served to Dean Bustos, 23, Sherwood.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 1:12 a.m., at 616 Hopkins St., Travis Schonitz served a warrant for domestic violence from the Defiance County Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 1:35 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., officers served a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile Court to Andrea Rubio, 37, Dallas, Texas. Rubio was taken to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

Henry Sheriff

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 2:53 p.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a vehicle driven by Dustin Smith, 33, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jonathan Carthens, 64, Napoleon. Damage was light to both vehicles.

Wauseon Police

Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Annabelle Pozzanghera, 18, Delta, struck a vehicle driven by William Merwin, 33, Stryker. Wauseon EMS took Pozzanghera to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury; Merwin was treated at the scene for possible minor injury and released. Pozzanghera was cited with failure to yield right of way in a lefthand turn to oncoming traffic. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 10:13 p.m., at 21649 Bowman Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a grass fire.

Fire — Wednesday, 11:19 p.m., at 708 North St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.

Fire — Thursday, 12:03 p.m., at 3229 Evansport Road, firefighters from Tiffin and Farmer townships' fire departments were called to a grass fire.

