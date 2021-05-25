• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Samantha Lopez, 17, Bryan, left the roadway, over-corrected and went off the opposite side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Lopez was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Friday, 1:55 p.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 107 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeanette Fischer, 58, 425 Williams St., while stopped at a red light was struck by a vehicle driven by Cynthia McEwen, 64, Chicago, Ill., causing moderate damage to both vehicles. McEwen was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:07 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Darius Kurtz, 21, Edgerton, left the roadway to avoid an unidentified vehicle that had crossed over the center line. Kurtz' vehicle continued through a field until it came to rest in a ditch, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Kurtz was taken by self transport to Community Hospital in Bryan for treatment of possible injury. Passenger, Nicole Kurtz, 38, Edgerton, was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital ER for suspected minor injury.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:46 a.m., at State routes 18 an 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Gaskill, 31, 8559 Ashpacher Road, struck the back of a vehicle driven by Leslie Gamble, 33, Hicksville. Damage was light to both vehicles. Gaskill was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 9:50 a.m., at 700 Kiser Road, Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., was charged with criminal damaging and released.
Friday, 12:36 p.m., at 771 Village Lane, Troy Klingler, 39, 588 St. Paul St., was charged with disorderly conduct and released.
Friday, 5:46 p.m., at 1983 Jefferson Ave., Connor Venia, 19, Van Wert, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:52 a.m., at Indian Bridge Lane and Baltimore Street, Lexy Wells, 26, Antwerp, was arrested on a warrant from Allen County, Ind., and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:23 p.m., on Ohio 66 just north of U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jasper Purcell, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kelli Alspaugh, 48, Bryan, causing light damage to both vehicles. Purcell was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 10:46 p.m., on County Road 14A just south of County Road Y in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cora Schwab, 18, New Bavaria, left the roadway on the right side and struck a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Schwab was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injury. Schwab was also cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Friday, 3:20 p.m., at Ohio routes 110 and 109, a semi-tractor trailer, driven by James Ruder, 67, McClure, on attempting to back up in order to make a left turn backed into a ditch and struck a road sign. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 5:58 a.m., at county roads M and 17D in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Wilt, 67, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 3:25 p.m., on County Road Y in Pleasant Township, just west of County Road 17, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeradt Nagel, 18, New Bavaria, struck a motorcycle operated by Jordan Nagel, 21, New Bavaria. Damage to Jeradt Nagel's vehicle was heavy; the motorcycle had moderate damage.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., at 22900 Ohio 34, Archbold, Christian Maley, 18, Archbold, was charged with vehicle vandalism.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:09 p.m., at 610 E. Washington St., Jason Halley, 37, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:19 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Ronald Howard, 57, Napoleon, was charged for criminal trespassing.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., at Appian Avenue and Oxford Street, Tadd Porter, 30, of Napoleon, was cited for speeding, reckless operation, and driving without an operator's license.
Saturday, 2:14 a.m., at Huddle Road and South Perry Street, Gage Poe, 21, Pandora, was cited for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Cassandra Risner, 20, Bryan, was cited for drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:58 a.m., on County Road M in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Wilt, 67, Malinta, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Justin Schieber, 34, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:47 p.m., at 12 Meadowlark Lane, Tylynne Wagner, 33, Napoleon, was cited with misdemeanor assault.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 9:55 p.m., on Ohio 66 just north of County Road 128 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Bryanna Winke, 16, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Wauseon Police
May 17, 9:33 a.m., at 495 Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Jebediah Reeves, 18, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lois Flower, 63, Montpelier. Light damage was sustained by Flower's vehicle; no reported damage to Reeves' vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:01 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a soutbound vehicle driven by Michael Good, 72, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Paul Sweeny, 60, Toledo. Good's vehicle had moderate damage, while Sweeny's vehicle had no reported damage. Good was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Justin Jackson, 30, Toledo, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Harley Dunakin, 30, Napoleon causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Jackson was cited with not driving in marked lanes.
• Fire
Hamler — Monday, 7:21 p.m., firefighters were called to investigate a smoking light socket at a residence at 8-369 County Road H.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.