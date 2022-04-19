• Area Police Reports
State Police---
Friday, 4:30 a.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kaitlyn Richards, 25, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jason Kinder, 45, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:50 p.m., on Haller Street in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by David Herman, 53, Bryan, attempted to back from a private drive into the public street and traveled off the roadway. There was no damage to the vehicle but Herman was taken by Defiance City EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for improper starting and backing and it is suspected that drug use was a cause of the accident.
Defiance Sheriff---
April 12, 6:24 a.m., on Watson Road east of Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christopher Fuller, 44, Napoleon, sustained driver's side functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:15 a.m., on Ohio 15 west of Schubert Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Richard Davis, 64, 222 Hopkins St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:33 p.m., on Ohio 18 west of Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Isaiah Marckel, 21, 12688 Wolf Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 18 north and west of Behnfeldt Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Edward Kempf, 66, Sherwood, sustained functional front end damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:46 a.m., on West Elm Street near Rock Street, Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Dale Bennett, 74, Sherwood, attempted to back up in the roadway and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Christopher Schavel, 29, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Bennett was cited for improper starting and backing.
Defiance Police---
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., on Second Street near Highland Street, a vehicle driven by Carol Shafer, 74, 1416 S. Clinton St., was parked facing west and began to move out of the parking spot. Shafer's vehicle struck another westbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Knapp, 38, Archbold, and caused functional damage to Knapp's vehicle. There was light damage to Shafer's vehicle and she was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., at 3701 Woodlawn, lot 1, Napoleon, Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:18 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kenneth King Jr., 26, Decatur, lost control and struck a guardrail on the east side. The vehicle traveled across the center line, struck the west guardrail, crossed over the center line again and drove off the roadway on the east where it sat disabled. King was cited for failure to control, driving under suspension and failure to file for annual registration.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ella Badenhop, 17, Hamler, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Janice Rettig, 80, Napoleon, was heavily damaged when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:35 a.m., on County Road 16 north of County Road P in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Killian, 63, Napoleon, sustained light front-end damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:51 a.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sydney Eickholt, 22, Continental, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:21 a.m., on County Road 17C in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Bortz, 28, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:22 a.m., on County Road U in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by a farm vehicle driven by Kameron Maurer, 20, McClure, was disabled when it left the roadway to allow an eastbound vehicle to pass and when the farm vehicle came back onto the roadway, it overturned and can to rest on its side in a field. Maurer was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, at 2:09 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Douglas Scott Jr., 33, Napoleon, was arrested for attempted abduction.
Friday, at 2:10 p.m., at American Road and Oakwood Avenue, Jason Oehler, 28, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Saturday, 4:07 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Travis Brown Jr., 30, Toledo, was served warrants for assault and aggravated burglary; Douglas Scott Jr., 33, Napoleon, was served a warrant for abduction.
Paulding Sheriff---
Thursday, 7:02 p.m., on Ohio 613 about 600 feet east of Township Road 125 in Jackson Township, a dog owned by Christina Landrum ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle driven by Gregory Jackson, 41, Van Wert. The vehicle had functional damage to the front end driver's side.
Friday, 5:30 a.m., on Township Road 72 about 1/4 mile west of Township Road 187 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jacob Rose, 20, Oakwood, sustained functional damage to the passenger's side front-end when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:04 p.m., on Ohio 637 about 1/4 mile north of County Road 108 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Austen Hosler, 25, Grover Hill, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police---
Friday, 10:19 a.m., at Elm and Brunell streets, an eastbound semi driven by Adam Brinkman, 26, Monroeville, Ind., attempted to turn south onto Brunell Street when it struck a stop sign and knocked it down, and then caused minor tire ruts in the grass.
