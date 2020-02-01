• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 26, on Paulding County Road 205 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Thomas, 25, Oakwood, struck a sign and tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:59 p.m., on Canal Street in Antwerp, a vehicle driven by Linda Brown, 63, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:33 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Sierra Williams, 23, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:33 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kurstin Smith, 19, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 5:40 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 09000 block of Christy Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., Landen Holifield, 34, 10413 Ashpacher Road, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Johns Manville, 925 Carpenter Road.
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., at North Clinton and Stadium Drive, vehicles driven by Elia Alvarado, 67, Hamler, and Walter Carnahan, 81, Oakwood, collided. Alvarado was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 5:19 p.m., Lucas Winch, 35, McClure, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 6:20 p.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Jaiden Shock, 18, 320 W. Sherwood Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Steve Brown, 51, Sherwood, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates following a traffic stop on Canal Road. He also was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Alice Bitzinger, 60, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Karen Herrera, 49, Napoleon. Bitzinger was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Bitzinger vehicle and heavy to the Herrera vehicle.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:52 p.m., at Ohio routes 109 and 110, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Nadeau Jr., 34, Napoleon, failed to stop at a T-intersection and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 4:11 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Kayla Dusek, 18, Pioneer, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Gwen Murry, 55, Wauseon. Dusek was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
