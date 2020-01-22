• Police Reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 1:32 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an ODOT vehicle driven by Jeffrey Holtsberry, 55, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:34 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a semi driven by Sharanjit Sanghera, 46, Belle River, Ontario, slid off the roadway into the median and jackknifed. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 10:34 p.m., a 2015 Chevy Sonic was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Hotel Drive. It was recovered a short distance away.
Friday, 9:18 p.m., on Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Jordan Smith, 18, 1301 Terrace Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Savannah Coressel, 19, 1112 Powell View Drive. Smith was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:42 p.m., jewelry was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Fielding Court.
Monday, 5:36 p.m., at West Second and Perry streets, a vehicle driven by James Kent, 47, 27831 Watson Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Rex Eutsler, 66, 24593 Jewell Road. Eutsler was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 12:27 p.m., Anthony McGuire, 40, 210 1/2 Main St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of Terrawenda Drive. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:29 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Jones, 63, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 2:01 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from Snyder Pontiac Buick Cadillac, 1421 Scott St.
Monday, 5:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Sheffield Avenue.
• Fire
Jewell
Fire — Tuesday, 5:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a fire in a woods on Bishop Road, east of Domersville Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 12:43 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1496 N. Shoop Ave.
