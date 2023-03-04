Area police reports
State patrol---
Tuesday, 3:07 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Wesley Nickles, 42, Bryan, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Adriana Dockery, 26, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance. Dockery was taken by Williams County EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries and Nickles was treated by Williams County EMS at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Nickles was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance sheriff---
Feb. 23, 12:10 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Valerie Salinas, 42, Defiance, was served two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and was taken to CCNO.
Feb. 23, 5:16 p.m., at CCNO, Kyle McCabe, 31, Napoleon, was served a warrant from Defiance Juvenile/Probate Court.
Feb. 24, 11:34 a.m., at CCNO, common pleas court warrants were served to Ralph Gipple, 57, Hicksville and Nathan Gallant, 31, Defiance, for violations of their bonds.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., at 07557 Ohio 15, Defiance, Gary Weeks, 66, Fayette, was cited for criminal mischief and littering, and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., on Harris Road, north of Standley Road in Richland Township, a southbound Richland Township trustees vehicle driven by Jeffrey Gee, 56, 12466 Fullmer Road, attempted to back up and struck the front of a southbound vehicle driven by Chad Clark, 53, Napoleon. Gee's vehicle had no damage and Clark's vehicle had light damage. Gee was cited for improper backing.
Thursday, 12:41 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, in a traffic stop, Owen Waldfogel, 18, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear. Bond was posted for him and Waldfogel was released. Jaxon Przepiora, 19, Wauseon, was served warrants for OVI and underage consumption. He was issued a summons and released.
Defiance police---
Monday, 5:44 p.m., in the traffic circle at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Elijah Delgado, 17, 2039 Royal Palm Drive, sustained heavy damage when it struck a curb and damaged the rear axle. He was cited for failure to control.
Feb. 24, 1:29 p.m., at 802 Holgate Ave., Cameron Andionian, 24, 802 Holgate Ave., was served a warrant from Henry County and transferred to Henry County Sheriff Office custody.
Feb. 24, 9:14 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Gary Schaffer, 47, Cecil, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and posted bond; He also was arrested on a warrant from the Bryan Police Department and taken into custody.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 4:21 a.m., on Ohio 281, near County Road 15 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dominick Moore, 19, 917 Wilhelm St., sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway on the south side, struck a guardrail and came to rest in a culvert. He was taken by Holgate EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 10:41 p.m., at 594-14 County Road U in Napoleon, Lesa Ryan, 63, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:36 a.m., on U.S. 24 at County Road 11 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Rogers, 25, Columbus, passed a semi driven by Justin Purxey, 59, Curtice, and entered the right lane in front of the semi. Rogers' vehicle then slowed to turn left onto County Road 11 and was struck in the rear by the semi, causing the Rogers' vehicle to spin around and come to rest in a ditch. Rogers' vehicle had heavy damage and the semi had light damage.
Thursday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road M2 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Megan Koppenhofer, 36, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 5:04 p.m., at 216 Maumee Lane, Crystal Hill, 40, Liberty Center, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Fulton sheriff---
Feb. 24, 2:18 p.m., at county roads 15 and D in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Denise Beck, 65, Archbold, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Marc Kern, 64, Holland. Kern's vehicle overturned onto the driver's side and Beck's vehicle came to rest off the intersection to the southeast. Both individuals were treated by Wauseon EMS for possible injuries while the vehicles had heavy damage. Beck was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., at county roads 24 and E in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Patricia Graffice, 73, Wauseon, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle driven by David Dominique, 52, Wauseon. Both individuals were treated for possible injuries by ALS 1 and each vehicle had heavy damage. Dominique was cited for no operator's license.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 10:39 p.m., on County Road 192, east of County Road 230 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marais McCloud, 18, Cecil, crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the south side and sideswiped a utility pole before coming to rest in a field. The vehicle had heavy damage, and she was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:15 a.m., on County Road 143, south of County Road 218 in Auglaize Township, a northbound Cord Associates, Ltd., vehicle driven by Devin Poe, 29, Delphos, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., on Township Road 220, west of Township Road 63, an eastbound vehicle driven by Traejen Stomm, 16, New Haven, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Liberty-Washington Township
Thursday, 9:50 p.m., firefighters were called for mutual aid to assist with a fire at 12820 River Road near Grand Rapids in Lucas County. Malinta-Monroe Township also was called to provide an air trailer.
