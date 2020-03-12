• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 6:15 a.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Candis Coleman, 40, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:43 a.m., on Williams County Road C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Hilario Ibarra, 37, Defiance, left the roadway and struck a well cap and utility pole. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:55 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Noah Hagerman, 18, 10325 Slough Road, left the roadway on a curve and struck a ditch and trees. He was cited for failure to control. He was taken by a family member to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 8:58 a.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Talik, 25, Grabill, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
March 5, 9:07 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Miller, 20, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 4:07 p.m., Lakesha Young, 26, 1033 Riverside Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 1:34 p.m., a wagon was reported stolen from the 1700 block of South Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 3:37 p.m., a credit card was reported stolen from the 700 block of Ralston Avenue.
Tuesday, 7:13 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Hobby Lobby, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
March 6, 4:34 p.m., Destiny Freed, 20, Hicksville, and Justin Barnes, 20, Hicksville, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an alleged incident in the 100 block of West High Street.
Monday, Austin Ellenberger, 29, Huntertown, Ind., was charged with domestic violence and violating a temporary protection order after an alleged incident on March 7.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:56 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Mendoza, 27, Maumee, went out of control on a curve and struck two parked vehicles owned by Mario Flores, Bryan, and Sarah Vicars, Liberty, before striking a tree. Mendoza was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the Flores vehicle and heavy to the Mendoza and Vicars vehicles. Mendoza's passenger, Kardell Jones, 19, Sylvania, was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 2:44 a.m., at Ohio's 109 and 110, a semi driven by Jaspreet Singh, 28, Fresno, Calif., failed to stop at the intersection and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to yield.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 7:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St.
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 11:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 922 Haver Drive, Hicksville.
Archbold
Fire — Tuesday, 9:24 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor burn barrel fire at 05270 Ohio 66.
