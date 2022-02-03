• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 27, 5:44 a.m., at milepost 10 on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Armstrong, 53, Lyons, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Jan. 27, 4:48 p.m., at Ayersville Pleasant Bend and Harris roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northwestbound vehicle driven by Trooper Shelly Ledyard, 39, 2350 Baltimore Road, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tricia Jones, 40, 15591 Harris Road. Jones' vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a road sign, utility pole and landscaping rocks around a business sign. Ledyard's vehicle spun out and struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Rupright, 49, New Bavaria, before continuing off the roadway. Ledyard was taken by Ayersville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Jones also sustained suspected minor injuries but was treated at the scene by Ayersville EMS. All three vehicles had disabling damage.
Friday, 10:54 p.m., at milepost 16 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Miller, 18, Styker, sustained disabling damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Miller was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries and he was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 6:35 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a southbound vehicle owned by Carlos Oliva Vivar, Fort Wayne, was driven by an unidentified driver who fled the scene after leaving the roadway, spinning around and coming to rest rest in a ditch. The vehicle had disabling damage.
Monday, 11:44 a.m., on U.S. 24 eastbound at Flory Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Franklin Grimes, 31, Cecil, struck a trailer pulled by a vehicle driven by Nicholas Layne, 27, 15734 County Road 191. Grimes was taken by Richland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both Grimes' vehicle and the trailer had disabling damage and Grimes was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:17 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Michael Counts, 45, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 3:28 a.m., on Ohio 15 just south of the Williams-Defiance County Line Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lonnie Mannon, 50, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., at 726 Indian Bridge Lane, Hillard McCloud, 50, same address, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas. Upon service of the warrant, McCloud complained of a heart attack and was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. After discharge, he was transported to CCNO.
Monday, 3:08 a.m., at 5112 Lake Shore Drive, Michael Mobus, 37, same address, and Caroline Reinking, 34, same address, were both charged with disorderly conduct and released.
Monday, 3:27 p.m., at 8240 Infirmary Road, Ravenna, Jamell Florence, 25, Streetsboro, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Portage County Jail to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., on Scott Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Katya Vasquez, 19, 07963 Scott Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:11, at 221 S. Clinton St., warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served for Valerie Salinas, 41, Defiance, and Brianna Ward, 33, Defiance. Both were released on bonds of personal recognizance.
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m., at 7502 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Austin Laney, 27, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:41 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Virginia Flores, 43, Holgate, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Jan. 26, 7:20 p.m., at Ralston and Wemor avenues, a vehicle driven by Michael Black, 67, 10675 The Bend Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:43 p.m., at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue, a vehicle driven by Roy Ysasaga, 70, 128 Van Buren St., entered the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and a vehicle driven by Trevor Weiderman, 18, 1001 Washington Ave., swerved to avoid a collision and left the roadway where it struck a curb and a sign post. Weiderman's vehicle had disabling damage and Ysasaga was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Logan Street, a vehicle driven by Ean Roelfs, 25, 838 Deerwood Drive Apt. CA4, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:50 p.m., at Pinehurst and Inverness drives, a vehicle driven by Thomas Shank, 56, 895 Deerwood Drive, slid on ice and struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Dean, 1344 Pinehurst Drive. Shank's vehicle had functional damage and Dean's had heavy damage to the rear. Shank was cited for failure to control, weaving full time and attention.
Saturday, 10:54 a.m., at Twin Drive and Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Colleen Worline, 75, 850 Regonda Drive, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Nicholas Caryer, 17, 1660 Fairlawn St. Both vehicles had light damage and Caryer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 4:59 p.m., at Ohio 66 north and the south access drive of Kohl's Department Store, a vehicle driven by Leshia Watson, 55, 1047 Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brooke Trowbridge, 21, 23109 Flory Road. Michelle Schmunk, 40, 645 Carter Road, had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Both vehicles have light damage and Watson was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., on North Clinton Street at the Lowe's access road, a vehicle driven by Leah Turlington, 33, Delphi, Ind., attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Zachary Schmunk, 40, 645 Carter Road. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Turlington was cited with failure to yield on a left turn.
Monday, 8:25 a.m., at Second and Douglas streets, a vehicle driven by Timothy Kinder, 44, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jared Jacques, 36, 1046 Grove St., and both vehicles had light damage. Kinder was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 10:29 a.m., at 106 E. High St., a vehicle driven by Casey Jasso, 34, Hicksville, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Deborah Hitzeman, 70, Edgerton. Jasso was cited with assured clear distance ahead and both vehicles had disabling damage.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:34 a.m., at County Roads V and 13 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Grieser, 24, Wauseon, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Newberry, 42, Swanton. Grieser's vehicle had moderate damage and Newberry's had disabling damage. Grieser was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Monday, 8:58 a.m., at County Road 2 and L in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sharon Brown, 62, McClure, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Brendan Haas, 34, Bowling Green. Brown's vehicle had disabling damage and Haas' vehicle had light damage. Brown was cited for not ceding right of way at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 10:48 a.m., at 1381 Oakwood Ave., Ciara Parks, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Bowling Green and transported to authorities there.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 3:15 p.m., at 110 N. High St., Oakwood, a vehicle driven by Caleb Ripke, 23, Oakwood, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a parked vehicle owned by Dana Noffsinger, Grover Hill. Both vehicles had light damage and Ripke was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 263 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Amy Langhals, 36, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 7:44 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Douglas Yoder, 41, Archbold, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:37 a.m., at County Road 14 and U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Doherty, 76, Wauseon, stopped in the roadway and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Darl Beachy, 63, Wauseon, which in turn was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Brittany Drake, 30, Lyons. Drake's vehicle had disabling damage, Beachy's had functional damage and Doherty's had light damage.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 5:43 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Marilyn Schrock, 80, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Susan Stone, 30, Wauseon. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Schrock was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Schrock was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Williams Sheriff
Friday, 11:05 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Chandler Gerhart, 19, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
