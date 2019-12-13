• Police Reports
State Patrol
Monday, 11:23 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County’s Noble Township, a vehicle owned by the Defiance County Commissioners struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:10 p.m., at the intersection of Fifth and Perry streets in the city of Defiance, vehicles driven by Jessica Henderson, 21, 627 Tiedman Ave., and Kylee Harrow, 39, 104 Westfield Ave., collided. Damage was moderate to both vehicles. Harrow was transported by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., on Ohio 107 in Williams County’s Florence Township, a vehicle driven by William Repkic, 61, Mahanoy City, Penn., drifted off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for driving in marked lines.
Tuesday, 8:24 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County’s Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shawn Moore, 47, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., on Paulding County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Burdine, 45, 18229 Road 218, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:37 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County’s Farmer Township, a northeast bound vehicle driven by Barbara Purvis, 47, Spencerville, Ind., struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Sulfridge, 18, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:26 a.m., on U.S. 127 and Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Clark, 61, Bethlehem, Penn., and a southbound vehicle driven by Kirk Guilford, 41, Ney, collided in the intersection. Damage was light to Clark’s vehicle, and heavy to Guildford’s. Clark was cited for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, 1:12 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roxanne Bassett, 65, Mark Center, went left of center and struck a Northwest Electric power pole, which broke off. She was transported by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Wednesday, 7:13 a.m. on Elliott Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joan Fairchild, 48, 06149 Glenburg Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was not known.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:32 p.m., on Henry County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Samuel Deitering, 20, Bluffton, struck a bedliner that had fallen from a small pick-up. There was moderate damage to Deitering's vehicle. The other vehicle did not stop.
• Fire
Fire – Wednesday, 12:33 p.m., Defiance firefighters were called to 1116 Anthony Wayne Blvd., on a fire alarm. No fire was located.
Fire – Thursday, 9:22 a.m., Defiance firefighters were called to 197 Island Parkway on a fire alarm. It was found that the alarm company had been testing systems, and this was an inadvertent alarm call.
Fire — Thursday, 11:14 a.m., Defiance firefighters were called to 878 Circle Drive for smoke in an apartment. It was discovered to be a water heater issue.
Fire — Thursday, 1:57 p.m., Noble Township firefighters were called to Ohio 18 and Glenburg Road for fire in a yard. It was found to be an open burn by the property owner. The firefighters discussed EPA guidelines on open burns with the subject.
