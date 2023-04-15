Area police reports
State patrol---
April 8, 7:04 p.m., on Power Dam Road, near Campbell Road in Defiance Township, a westbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Matthew Hundahl, 29, 24509 Watson Road, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the southern side. He was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. The motorcycle had heavy damage and he was cited for failure to control.
April 9, 5:30 a.m., on County Road G, near Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Logan Moss, 19, Montpelier, swerved to miss a deer, traveled left of center and left the roadway on the southern side where it struck a ditch and went airborne before coming to rest in the ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage, and Moss was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 9:42 a.m., near milepost 0 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Manon, 74, Evansport, sustained heavy damage when it traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. He was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Tuesday, 9:14 p.m., near milepost 14 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulsaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Arianna Baumgartner, 17, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Avery Thompson, 16, Montpelier. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Baumgartner was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 1:37 p.m., on County Road F, near County Road 19.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Graber, 84, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the southern side and struck a utility pole. He was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
April 8, 8:57 p.m., 1720 Ralvan Drive, Tara Rising, 47, 1720 Ralvan Drive, was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane and OVI. She was taken to CCNO and given a court appearance date.
Sunday, 12:36 p.m., at 304 Northfield Ave., a vehicle backing driven by Andrew James, 34, 304 Northfield Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Joshua Busch, 2214 Riviera Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and James was cited for improper backing.
Thursday, 9:38 a.m., on North Clinton Street, south of High Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Zoll, 83, 7929 Independence Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mary Arps, 53, 1845 Darbyshire Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Zoll was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., at Fourth and Clinton streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ericha Hunt, 42, 903 Washington Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Victoria Heilshorn, 49, 18108 County Road 1027, that was backing from a parking space. Both vehicles had light damage, and Heilshorn was cited for improper backing.
Thursday, 7:09 p.m., on North Clinton Street, north of Stadium Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Horvath, 19, 14053 Williams Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Susan Wheeler, 68, 150 Monterey Road. Horvath's vehicle had moderate damage and Wheeler's had light damage. Horvath was cited for assured clear distance.
Hicksville police---
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Antwerp Drive and West High Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Cody Diltz, 28, Delphos, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kali Heffelfinger, 30, Hicksville. Heffelfinger's vehicle had light damage and Diltz's had no damage. Diltz was cited for assured clear distance.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., at 1103 N. Sheffield Ave., Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., on Ohio 637, south of Township Road 54 in Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Howe, 25, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Defiance---
Thursday, 5:34 p.m., firefighters were called to 1824 E. Second St. for a vehicle fire.
Tiffin Township---
Thursday, 4:43 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Defiance-Williams County Line and Christy roads in Tiffin Township. It was reported extinguished at 4:48 p.m.
Payne---
Thursday, 5:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Ohio routes 114 and 49.
Defiance---
Friday, 12:38 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire near 15619 Campbell Road, between Road 10 and Bowman Road. After arriving on scene, firefighters reported a large rubbish fire, and mutual aid with a tanker was requested from Highland Township Fire Department.
Defiance---
Friday, 2:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle that struck a building at 836 Holgate Ave.
Jewell---
Friday, 4:24 p.m., Jewell and South Richland fire departments were called to a structure fire at a location near Jewell and Domersville roads. Upon arrival firefighters reported a barn involved with live electrical wires causing the fire.
