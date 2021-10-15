• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 7, 10:13 p.m., on The Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Tyler Hogan, 26, 1051 Ralston Ave., sustained heavy damage when it ran a stop sign and ran off the roadway, coming to rest after striking a pole. Sherwood EMS treated Hogan at the scene for possible injuries and he was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 10:10 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road 15.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Leroy Nickels, 71, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Samantha Giesige, 23, Toledo, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Both drivers had possible injuries but were not transported or treated. Giesige was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 1:26 p.m., at 27986 Defiance Ayersville Road, Defiance, Kirstan McComas, 21, Defiance, was cited with disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Brandon Harmon, 35, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:39 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, Christopher Borstelman, 35, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas—Juvenile Probation and transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:18 a.m., at 1208 Emory St., Defiance, Timothy Gares, 24, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas, one for a bench warrant and the other for an indictment, and transported to CCNO.
Thursday, 9:14 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Mikel Dietsch, 32, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for failure to appear on a child support hearing. He appeared in court and was released on an OR bond.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 6:05 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jeffrey Warner, 37, Napoleon, was served warrants for aggravated menacing.
Thursday, 12:33 a.m., at Garden Street and West Riverview Avenue, Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, was charged with traffic in drugs and corrupting another with drugs.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:54 p.m., at 740 Glenwood Ave., a vehicle driven by Aaron Vance, 17, Wauseon, was struck by a bicycle driven by Landon Glecker, 14, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. No injuries and Vance was cited with failure to yield from a private drive to a roadway.
