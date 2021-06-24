• Police reports
State Police
Friday, 11:05 p.m., on Evansport Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Matthew Fedderke, 40, 2026 Christy Road, Defiance, struck a raccoon and ran off the roadway and overturned. Damage to the motorcycle was heavy. Fedderke went by personal means to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injury. Fedderke was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 2:58 a.m., on County Road E in Fulton County's Clinton Township, an eastbound Fulton County Sheriff's cruiser was struck by a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:44 a.m., on county Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Rani Cherry, 31, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3:53 p.m., at 655 Perry St., Constantina Bauer, 37, County Road 163 in Defiance, was serve a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 8:19 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Vincent Fell Jr., 40, Toledo, was served a warrant for a probation violation.
Thursday, 9:14 p.m., at 220 W. Vine St., Sherwood, Breanna Weaver, 23, Sherwood, was served two warrants for aggravated menacing and one warrant for domestic violence, and was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:49 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jenise Winnie, 23, Bryan, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 1:13 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 7:04 p.m., at 9915 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Jeffery Rodesiler, 41, Hicksville, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 11:29 p.m., at 105 W. Pearl St., Sherwood, Skyler Thompson, 28, Mark Center, was served a warrant from the Bryan Municipal Court.
Saturday, 6:49 p.m., at Harrison and Vine streets in Sherwood, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Spangler, 34, Sherwood, was struck by a vehicle driven by Emily Cronk, 25, Sherwood. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Cronk was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4 p.m., at 325 Fifth St., Shana R. Hahn, 31, same address, was picked up by Defiance Municipal Probation on a probation violation.
Monday, 8:16 p.m., at 1122 S. Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Amanda Muniz, 38, 534 Degler St. Apt. 24, struck a vehicle driven by Jason Lindeman, 40, 1428 S. Clinton St. Damage was light to both vehicles. Muniz was cited with improper backing.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:08 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., in Napoleon, Lacey Henderson, 34, Toledo, was taken into custody on a probation violation and transported to CCNO.
Monday, 5:23 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 1 in McClure, James Braley, 35, Liberty Center, was pulled over in a traffic stop and cited for driving under suspension.
Tuesday, 5:30 a.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Kirsten Rodriguez, 46, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 8:32 a.m., on County Road W in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke Johnson, 39, Liberty Center, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:14 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Sabrina Ashbauch. 28, 6909 N. Ohio 66, in Defiance, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Fishbach, 28, 629 Village Lane, Defiance. Damage reported to both vehicles was heavy. Ashbauch was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Fulton County Medical Center for suspected minor injury. Fishbach was cited for failure to allow proper distance ahead.
Tuesday, 8:18, at 836 County Road T 16, Napoleon, deputies responded to a driving complaint and cited Frederick Pietsch, 42, Napoleon, with OVI.
Wednesday, midnight, at 220 Wyandotte Ave., Jennifer Ankney, 41, 630 Squires Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:22 p.m., at 1141 Oakwood Ave., Amber Clark, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday, 3:20 p.m., at Scott Street and Trail Drive, a northbound city vehicle in responding to a non-emergency call, turned left. A second vehicle, driven by Brenda Flory, 58, Napoleon, upon seeing the city vehicle moved to the right and struck a curb, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:41 a.m., at Commerce and Interchange drives, a vehicle driven by Alexander Rausch, 24, Napoleon, on backing to allow room for a turning tractor trailer, struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Oelkrug, 49, Liberty Center. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Monday, 12:35 p.m., at Woodlawn and Glenwood avenues, a vehicle driven by Brittany Pennington-Arnold, 22, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Hal Shumaker, 80, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Pennington-Arnold was also cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Pennington-Arnold, and passenger in her vehicle, Tanner Vanuyke, infant, Bryan, were taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue. Other passengers with her, Emily Callaway, 21, Bryan, and Jackson Beagle, one-year-old, Bryan, were taken by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue to Toledo Hospital for possible injury. As well, two passengers in Shumaker's vehicle, Marilyn Shumaker, 69, Napoleon, and Jaxon Shumaker, 4, Napoleon, were taken to Henry County Hospital.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:42 a.m., at 1552 Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Jazmine Boroff, 17, Convoy, failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, striking a tree. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Boroff was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:37 p.m., at County roads 115 and 162, in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandt Baldauf, 18, Delphos, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Ashley Martin, 22, 15608 S. Ohio 66, Defiance. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Baldauf was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 12:07 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle, driven by Amber Austin, 40, West Unity, was approaching County Road 24-3 when it struck a tree that had fallen on the road. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wauseon Police
June 17, 7:28 p.m., at 1489 Shoop Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Julie Hernandez, 56, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Terry Jones, 70, Blissfield, Mich. Damage to both vehicles was light. Jones was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 8:19 a.m., at 319 E. Second St., firefighters were called to a structure fire.
Paulding
Fire — Saturday, 12:54 a.m., firefighters from Cecil, Payne and Paulding fire departments, were called to the report of an electrical fire at the Grover Hill ice cream stand at the Paulding County fairgrounds in Paulding.
Fire — Sunday, 1:25 p.m., firefighters were called to 17553 Road 218, Cecil, to extinguish a pickup fire. The truck was a total loss.
