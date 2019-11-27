• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 12:17 a.m., on Paulding County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Ricky Jones, 56, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., at Banner School and Carpenter roads in Defiance's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Mello, 43, Archbold, went through the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Douglas Brown, 40, Bryan. Brown and his passengers, Renae Brown, 41; William Brown, 14; and Logan Brown, 6, all of Bryan, were taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Mello was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 22, 5:01 p.m., Jason Johnson, 44, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Nov. 22, 11:25 p.m., Stuart Owens, 35, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 11:04 a.m., Brittany Chon, 29, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 10000 block of Norden Road.
Saturday, 11:43 a.m., a yard was vandalized in the 21000 block of Oak Forest Drive.
Saturday, 12:09 p.m., a theft was reported in the 11000 block of Rosedale Road.
Sunday, 1:22 p.m., Noah Frisby, 18, Sherwood, was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 17000 block of Blosser Road.
Sunday, 3:19 p.m., Heather Brown, 36, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 10:04 a.m., James Long, 49, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Nov. 22, 10:33 a.m., on Douglas Street, a vehicle driven by Tarrence Grandey, 24, 1206 Myrna St., struck a sign. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 22, 11:12 a.m., a ring and money were reported stolen at the department.
Sunday, 5:39 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Megan Deming, 21, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Charles Piercefield, 61, 4152 Timberlane St. Deming was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Deming vehicle, while the Piercefield vehicle was not damaged.
Monday, 2:33 p.m., Sonya Baughman, 47, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., San Juanita Kimmet, 36, 315 E. First St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Degler Street.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., on Baltimore Road a vehicle driven by Jacob Beltz, 40, Bryan, struck a deer. The animal was then struck by an oncoming vehicle driven by Virginia Becker, 54, 408 W. High St. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 10:24 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., a residence in the 1100 block of Hopkins Street was reported ransacked.
Tuesday, 11:29 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Rosewood Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:25 p.m., Irene Fleetwood, 35, 1058 1/2 S. Clinton St., was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Wayne Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:05 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Miller, 18, Bryan, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Keaton Byers, 21, Montpelier. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 10:39 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Khalid Al-Hajwal, 45, Dearborn, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:43 a.m., a case of identity theft was reported in the 400 block of Smith Street, Holgate.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Riley Rayfield, 22, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:17 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00300 block of Ohio 34, Ridgeville Corners. Tools were reported stolen from a garage.
Monday, 9:57 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jan Litogot, 58, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:23 a.m., the theft of a food stamp card was reported in the 2300 block of Scott Street.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Lassus BP, 1201 Scott St.
Monday, 2:06 p.m., Joshua Kristek, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for an assault charge.
Monday, 4:55 p.m., Roger McCorkle, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a probation violation.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 11:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at 1782 Elmwood Drive.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Tuesday, 4:24 p.m., firefighters were called to the 06200 block of Glenburg Road for a report of someone burning leaves in the roadway.
