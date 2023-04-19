Area police reports

Sunday, 1:11 a.m., near milepost 5 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by April Jacobsen, 42, Bryan, traveled left of center, drove off the south side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Teal Andres, 61, Bryan. Jacobsen was taken by Williams County EMS to the emergency room at Community Hospital and Wellness Center for suspected minor injuries. Andres was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage. Jacobsen was cited for driving left of center and alcohol was indicated on the accident report as a factor.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 2:42 p.m., at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Vena Valdez-Chowdhury, 40, 624 Harrison Ave., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Rowan Dumbrow, 19, Convoy, and both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Valdez-Chowdhury was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Passenger in Dumbrow's vehicle, Autumn Deetz, 20, Bryan, was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Dumbrow was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 10:33 a.m., at 505 W. Second St., a vehicle driven by Scott McKibben, 64, 15395 Ohio 66 south, attempted to parallel park and struck a parked vehicle owned by Toby Borstelman, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and McKibben was cited for improper backing.
Sunday, 2:55 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Raymond Schultz, 48, Napoleon, was served a bench warrant from Henry County for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:32 a.m., at 1728 Cimarron Lane, Justin Ward, 32, 717 Thurston St., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8 a.m., on Riverside Drive, a vehicle driven by Sara Martinez-Gonzales, 38, 648 Riverside Ave., attempted to back from a private drive and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Wayne Davis, 69, 1744 Hopkins St. Both vehicles had light damage and Martinez-Gonzales was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 4:09 p.m., at 500 Court St., Ashley Ramirez, 36, 627 Riverside Drive, was arrested on a warrant on indictment for permitting drug abuse and incarcerated at CCNO.
