• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 4:50 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 14000 block of Ohio 111.
Friday, 8:41 p.m., a 16-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Ney.
Sunday, 6:40 p.m., Brenda Austin, 52, Beaverdam, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Sunday, 11:14 p.m., Nathaniel Long, 37, address unavailable, was charged with being a fugitive from justice from Indiana.
Defiance Police
March 16, Nathan Martinez, 30, 202 Southworth St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Friday, 9:21 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 1:46 p.m., Adam Malone, 34, 837 Washington Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to the Corrections center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Saturday, 6:38 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 500 block of North Clinton Street.
Sunday, 9:17 a.m., Cruz Valdez, 22, 1023 Madison St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Sunday, 4:27 p.m., a vehicle was reported vandalized while parked on Grover Avenue.
Hicksville Police
March 19, 11:26 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 500 block of East High Street.
Sunday, 10:53 a.m., a possible break-in was reported in the 400 block of Oscar Street.
Henry Sheriff
xx
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:24 p.m., William Rader, 36, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Friday, 7:31 p.m., Richard Cordes, 62, Napoleon, was served a summons for a charge of sexual imposition after an alleged incident.
Friday, 11:03 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Friday, 11:34 p.m., Calvin Smithers, 24, no permanent address, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:48 a.m., a theft was reported at Knights Inn, 2395 Scott St.
Saturday, 5:48 p.m., Ronald Bohmler, 35, Wauseon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Sunday, 9:55 a.m., the road in the 700 block of Romaine Avenue was reported spraypainted.
Sunday, 1:07 p.m., Arthur Hill III, 36, Napoleon, was charged with obstructing official business and arrested on a warrant for domestic violence. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:37 p.m., an assault was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 11:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor investigation on Hotel Drive. Ohio Gas was called.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 2:42 p.m., firefighters were called to 401 Fountain St., Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.