Area police reports
State patrol---
Tuesday, 6:05 a.m., on County Road 71, near County Road 106 in Paulding County's Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Adam Molitor, 37, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jenna Foor, 37, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:25 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Terry Geiger, 75, Ottoville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:55 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Heather Houser, 35, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Renee Lovejoy, 55, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a storage tote in the roadway.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:12 a.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 15 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tristin Armstrong, 25, Montpelier, struck the rear of a Spectrum Mid America, LLC, transit vehicle with an unidentified driver. Armstrong's vehicle had moderate damage, and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead. The other vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived.
Defiance police---
Monday, 6:12 p.m., at 1014 Sunday St., Jesse Sanchez Jr., 68, 1018 Sunday St., was cited with discharging a firearm in a municipality and released.
Tuesday, 6:53 a.m., on U.S. 24, west of North Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Debra Howell, 50, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., on South Clinton Street, at the viaduct south of Davidson Street, a southbound Dufor Enterprises, LLC, vehicle driven by Leroy Nard, 56, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it failed to judge the height of the vehicle and struck the CSX viaduct. Nard was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 7:47 a.m., on Domersville Road, north of Eugene Drive in Defiance, a southbound vehicle driven by Alex Jones, 23, 212 Catalina Drive, crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by William Adams, 62, Fort Jennings. Both vehicles had light damage, and Jones was cited for driving left of center.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 9:34 p.m., at milepost 50 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tamara Norris, 58, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., on Ohio 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Ward, 41, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road B in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mark Tussing, 64, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it attempted a right turn and left the roadway on the west side and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control, and according to the accident report alcohol appears to have been a factor.
Thursday, 8:12 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Susan Patton, 39, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 3:14 p.m., at CCNO, Patrick Bennett, 32, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., on Ohio 49, south of Township Road 24 in Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Melissa Shimko, 32, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:05 a.m., on County Road 107, north of County Road 72 in Blue Creek Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dena Tracey, 43, Convoy, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Oak Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Fricke, 34, Wauseon, failed to yield at a red light and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Susan Hallett, 62, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Fricke was cited for failure to yield.
Fire
Defiance---
Friday, 3:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive. Upon arrival firefighters observed black smoke and flames emanating from the engine of the vehicle.
