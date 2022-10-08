Area police reports
State patrol---
Oct. 1, 7:49 p.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Vicki Brown, 75, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5 a.m., at Ohio 18 and Clearview Drive in Hicksville, an eastbound vehicle driven by Samantha Post, 20, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it attempted a left turn and left the roadway, striking a culvert. She was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 9:52 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tycen Ogden, 22, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 12:43 a.m., on Ohio 249, just west of Cicero Road in Milford Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Lambert, 38, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:51 a.m., on Defiance-Henry County Line Road, north of County Road 424 in Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Karen Zumfelde, 58, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 6:07 p.m., at South Clinton Street and Glenwood Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Trace Stiltner, 20, Bryan, struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by James Schanck, 61, Saginaw, Mich. Stiltner's vehicle had moderate damage and Schanck's had light damage. Stiltner was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., at 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, Martin Sanchez II, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 5:21 p.m., at Pontiac Park, Jason Rohdy, 37, no known address, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:55 p.m., at at 701 Webster St., Daniel Gavette, 18, 701 Webster St., was arrested for criminal damaging, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and underage consumption, and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:14 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Thomas Kline, 33, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:45 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Elisha Roberts, 32, 02717 Adams Ridge Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:02 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Logan Helmke, 22, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. He was cited for failure to control.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 3:11 p.m., at County Road 19 and Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Terry Bucher, 58, Swanton, attempted to back up at a stop sign and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Jane Wyse, 70, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Tuesday, 11:04 p.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Holly Bennett, 19, 611 Village Lane, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss a deer and left the roadway, coming to rest in a field.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 11:17 a.m., at 810 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Cordes, 59, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Steven Przyojski, 62, Grand Rapids. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Cordes was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire
Florida---
Friday, 2:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a tanker and ditch fire on Ohio 108, south of County Road K, south of Napoleon.
