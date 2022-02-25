• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Manda Plum, 35, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 west of Kepler Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Riley Burdine, 21, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:59 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Young, 70, Warsaw, Ind., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:34 a.m., on U.S. 127 south of Scott Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Marissa Lusk, 21, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Feb. 17, 2:14 p.m., at 1861 E. Second St., Kurt Yeasley, 28, 1939 E. Second St., was cited for driving without an operator's license.
Feb. 18, 6:48 a.m., at 1221 Ayersville Ave., Vennell Dowell, 31, Toledo, was cited with criminal trespassing.
Saturday, 8:07 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Sharon Grond, 57, 898 Downs St., was cited with criminal trespassing.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., at 137 Elliott Road, Adrianna Stollings, 29, Sherwood, was cited for shoplifting.
Sunday, 9:31 p.m., at 417 Summit St., James Allen, 53, Oakwood, was charged with menacing by stalking.
Monday, 10:48 a.m., on the Purple Heart Bridge, Zachary Tipton, 42, Lyons, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Bryan Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:17 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Ottawa Avenue, James Allen, 53, Oakwood, was arrested for failure to comply, driving under an OVI suspension, menacing by stalking and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 9:31 a.m., at 1841 E. Second St., Timothy Hoffman, 54, 717 W. First St., was cited for open container.
Tuesday, 11:31 a.m., at West Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Kyrstin Goodnight, 26, Cecil, was struck by a vehicle driven by Laurie Blosser, 62, 702 Holly Glen Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Blosser was cited with a starting and backing violation.
Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., at 630 Moss St., Jose Roque III, 50, 631 Moss St., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:58 p.m., at 1599 Palmer Drive, Humberto Perez III, 21, 1305 Jackson Ave., was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:27 p.m., at Ohio 34 and county Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Aubree Burrowes, 34, Archbold, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Gregory Temple, 53, Bryan. Burrowes' vehicle had functional damage and Temple's vehicle was disabled. Burrowes was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 8:21 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Macayla Bennington, 21, Napoleon, was served a warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:31 p.m., on County Road 171 south of County Road 143 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patrick Bloomfield, 71, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:58 p.m., on Ohio 111 west of County Road 1001 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Garth Willett, 51, 15901 Ohio 66 South, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 5:16 p.m., at 113 E. Perry St., a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Brent Townley, Cecil, was struck by an unidentified vehicle.
