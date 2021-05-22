• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
May 16, 7:28 p.m., at Christy Road and Ohio 15, a motorcycle operated by Carl Schlosser, 54, Montpelier, crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a vehicle driven by Brandon Rhodes, 36, Sherwood. Light damage was reported to both vehicles and Schlosser was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Wednesday, 4:21 p.m., a juvenile, 9, was arrested on a warrant.
Defiance Police
May 16, 2:48 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue, north of the railroad tracks, a vehicle driven by Amber Jackman, 34, 28650 Hoffman Road, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Corey Schappert, 36, 1660 Twin Dr., causing moderate damage to Jackman's vehicle and heavy damage to Schappert's vehicle. Schappert was cited with failure to keep assured clear distance ahead.
May 16, 5:44 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Charles Fetty, 37, 2290 Baltimore St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cristal Moore, 50, Grover Hill. Light damage was caused to both vehicles. Fetty was charged with failure to keep assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue just north of the railroad tracks, a vehicle driven by Abigail Baldwin, 18, 833 Hopkins St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Tori Michel, 44, Continental, causing light damage to both vehicles. Baldwin was cited with failure to keep assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Wieland, 38, 1008 Latty St., changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Breck Rittenhouse, 34, 1038 Riverside Ave. Rittenhouse's vehicle was then deflected into a vehicle driven by Kathryn Babcock, 55, 12280 Fruit Ridge Road. Damage to Wieland's and Babcock's vehicles was moderate, with heavy damage to Rittenhouse's vehicle. Wieland was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., at 1119 Ralston Ave., Richard Franklin, 63, 1051 Ralston Ave., was arrested for criminal damaging and criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:41 p.m., at 907 Bouton Ave., Damian Shellenbarger, 26, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., Michael Kohout, 65, 700 Ralston, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., at 1047 Clinton St., Damien Bremmer, 27, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:18 a.m., at 785 Village Lane, Michael Jones, 37, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 9:20 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road W in Wauseon, Brianna Jasso, 35, Wauseon, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and bond was posted. She was released.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire —Thursday, 4:33 p.m., at Lake and Buckskin roads, firefighters from Hicksville fire department were called to a grass fire.
Defiance
Fire—Thursday, 4:41 p.m., at 1204 Jefferson Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a fire.
