Area police reports
State patrol---
Jan. 23, 6:55 p.m., on County Road D in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stacy Vernon, 38, Archbold, applied the brakes to avoid a collision with a deer, left the roadway to the north and overturned. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Friday, 7:09 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dennis Bryant, 47, Paulding, went off the east side of the roadway and struck two mailboxes. The vehicle had light damage, and he was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 9:53 a.m., on County Road 19 in Fulton County's German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Charisse Zamarripa, 41, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line and left the roadway to the west where it overturned and came to rest on its side by tree. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Jan. 23, 5:42 a.m., on the railroad tracks at Krouse and Kiser roads, a vehicle driven by Eric Lirot, 33, 2020 Willow Bay Drive, lost control and drove off the roadway and into a ditch, coming to rest on the railroad tracks to the west of Krouse Road. Lirot's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Jan. 23, 6:55 a.m., on Fullmer Road, north of Watson Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Turner Ferrara, 36, 14019 Dohoney Road, lost control on an icy roadway, crossed the center line and struck a guardrail. The vehicle had moderate damage, and he was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 10:40 a.m., on Spruce Street, west of Florence Street in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Katherine Miller, 81, 13413 Harding Road, backed from a private drive and when on the street, a vehicle driven by Sharon Fackler, 75, 706 Ravine Ave., backed from the same private drive and struck Miller's vehicle. Fackler's vehicle had light damage and Miller's had moderate damage. Fackler was cited for improper backing.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 9:28 a.m., at 24862 Elliott Road, Crystal Luke, 38, 1015 Wayne Ave., was served a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond and was released.
Wednesday, 1:09 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, on a snow-covered roadway a northbound vehicle in the turning lane, driven by Erica Healy, 40, 21915 Roehrig Road, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Hannah Breedlove, 21, 809 Harrison Ave. Both vehicles had light damage.
Hicksville police---
Wednesday, 4:16 p.m., at 116 High St., a westbound vehicle driven by Jorge Jimenez, 25, Hicksville, crossed over the center line to enter an angled parking spot and was struck by a parked vehicle that began backing driven by Danielle Thatcher, 36, Hicksville. Both vehicles had light damage and Jimenez was cited for a violation for marked lanes.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 3:14 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jenae Kinsman, 17, Archbold, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Taylor Riebesehl, 17, Delta. Riebesehl was cited for assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had heavy damage. Kinsman's vehicle had moderate damage.
Saturday, 1:28 a.m., on County Road K in Monroe Township, west of County Road 12, a westbound vehicle driven by Lathan Myers, 26, Napoleon, struck a patch of ice on the roadway and left the roadway to the south where it flipped onto the passenger's side. Myers was cited for failure to control and the vehicle had heavy damage. The police report indicated that alcohol may have been a factor.
Saturday, 9:26 a.m., on County Road O3 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Samantha Elendt, 30, Swanton, lost control on an icy roadway and struck the mailbox at 11-714 County Road O3.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 3:10 p.m., at CCNO, Heather Bockelman, 36, Napoleon, was served a warrant for domestic violence.
Paulding police---
Thursday, 5:36 p.m., in the 900 block of North Williams Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Jack Boroff, 66, Haviland, attempted a left turn into a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Scott Keeran, 46, Paulding. Boroff was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and he was cited for failure to yield. A passenger in Keeran's vehicle, Heather Keeran, 45, Paulding, was taken to Paulding County Hospital by Payne EMS for suspected minor injuries as well. Keeran's vehicle had heavy damage and Boroff's had light damage.
Fires
Ney---
Sunday, 11:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 03413 Ohio 15. Upon arrival they observed a vehicle with engine problems, but no fire. Firefighters ensured the situation was under control and returned to service.
Jewell---
Monday, 5:30 p.m., dispatchers called firefighters from Jewell and South Richland fire departments to a vehicle fire on U.S. 24 eastbound near Jewell Road. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a mechanical problem for a semi from Ontario, Canada.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.