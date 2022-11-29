State patrol---

Nov. 19, 2:36 a.m., on County Road M in Williams County's Brady Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Funnell, 74, Pioneer, sustained disabling damage after driving off the left side of the road into a ditch, striking a culvert and telephone pole before coming to a final rest. Funnell was transported to Montpelier Hospital by EMS for suspected minor injury. He was cited for operating without reasonable control.

Nov. 19, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Madison Township of Williams County, a northbound vehicle driven by Jason Gruber, 45, Pioneer, sustained minor damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 19, 6:15 p.m., on County Road 143 in Emerald Township of Paulding County, a southbound vehicle driven by Vicki Boroff, 47, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 18, 12:49 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding, a northbound vehicle driven by Dorothy Halfacre, 52, Fort Waye, Ind., sustained minor damage when it jackknifed and went off the left side of the roadway. Halfacre was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Nov. 18, 3:13 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Superior Township of Williams County, a northbound vehicle driven Gwen Ives, 25, Montpelier, sustained disabling damage after striking an eastbound vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign on County Road J driven by Robert Simmons, 83, Montpelier. Simmons spun out into a culvert, sustaining disabling damage as well as being treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury. He was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign before an intersection.

Nov. 18, 12:47 a.m., on Ohio Turnpike I.R. 80 in Brady Township of Williams Township, two vehicles driven by David Skeels, 40, Cortland, Oh., and Ozgurcan Yilmaz, 24, Syracuse, Ny., were traveling westbound when Skeels' side air flow skirt broke free and struck Yilmaz's vehicle as it passed on the left. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no citations were given.

Nov. 18, 7:21 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Springfield Township of Williams County, a northbound vehicle driven by Alex Michael, 25, Stryker was stopped in the roadway for traffic when it was rear ended by another northbound vehicle driven by Colby Tyler, 18, 1941 Willow Bay Drive. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and Michael was taken by medics to Bryan Community Health Center for suspected minor injury. Tyler was charged for failing to assure clear distance.

Nov. 20, 8:28 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Madison Township of Williams County, a northbound vehicle driven by Shane Martin, 45, Pioneer, sustained minor damage after striking a deer.

Nov. 21, 9:33 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Latty Township of Paulding County, a northbound vehicle driven by Deborah Davis, 64, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 21, 11:13 a.m., on Newdale Circle in Bryan, a vehicle driven by Jack Stombaugh, 90, Bryan, attempted to back out of a private drive onto Newdale Circle when it struck another vehicle parked on the east side of the roadway occupied by Patrick Thorp, 56, Bryan. Both vehicles sustained light damage and Stombaugh was charged for improper starting and back.

Nov. 23, 9:04 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Saint Joseph Township of Williams County, a westbound vehicle driven by Mohamed Mohamed, 35, Burnsville, Mn., missed his turn on County Road 5 and attempted to back up, hitting another westbound vehicle driven by Amanda Fry, 38, Bryan, causing minor damage. Mohamed was charged with improper starting and backing.

Nov. 23, 2 p.m., on I.R. 80 in Northwest Township of Williams County, a westbound vehicle driven by Carlo Hunt, 53, South Bend, Ind., caused disabling damage to another vehicle driven by Katherine Mason, 39, Pittsburgh, Pa., when trying to change lanes. Hunt was charged with failure to signal.

Nov. 23, 7:26 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Washington Township of Paulding County, a southbound vehicle driven by Federico Floro, 28, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 24, 10:52 a.m., on County Road 2 in Florence Township of Williams County, a northbound vehicle driven by Deanna Meyers, 36, Edon, sustained functional damage when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox. It then traveled off the left side of the roadway. Meyers was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Defiance sheriff---

Nov. 24, 7:33 p.m., at 13797 Ohio 18, Sherwood, Melanie Hedger, 40, Sherwood, was charged with domestic violence and transferred to CCNO.

Defiance police---

Nov. 17, 4:55 p.m., at 3151 County Road 2425, Stryker, Anthony Brown, 34 Pioneer, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and transferred to CCNO.

Nov. 17, 4:57 p.m., at 3151 County Road 2425, Stryker, Daniel Burd, 19, Pioneer, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and transferred to CCNO.

Nov. 19, 12:11 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, Michael Schoeff Jr., 25, Columbus Grove, was charged with domestic violence and transferred to CCNO.

Nov. 20, 2:34 p.m., at 137 Meadowbrook, Defiance, Casey Moore, 32, 307 Aspen (?) Terrace, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct and released.

Nov. 20, 2:34 p.m., at 137 Meadowbrook, Defiance, Donald Rittenhouse, 61, 8046 Adams Ridge Road, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct and released.

Nov. 21, 7:49 p.m., at 1005 N. Clinton St., Defiance, Samuel Perez, 50, 505 Harrison Ave., Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Nov. 21, 7:49 p.m., at 1005 N. Clinton St., Defiance, Jonathan Perez, 45, Orlando, Fl., was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Napoleon police---

Nov. 22, 8:09 a.m., at the E. Riverview Ave. and Industrial Ave. roundabout, a northbound vehicle driven Elena Molina, 46, Wauseon, approached a yield sign for the roundabout and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Kortney Wiliams, 32, Holgate, that was approaching from the south side, striking the passenger side door. Both units sustained functional damage and Molina was cited for failing to give the right-of-way.

Nov. 22, 3:27 p.m., on Westmoreland, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Gerken, 41, Archbold, sustained functional damage after it struck a sign on the roadside in attempt to avoid an unknown vehicle that went left of center.

Nov. 23, 12:22 a.m., on Scott St., a southbound vehicle driven by Bryce Yackee, 50, 5353 Egler Road, was rear ended by another southbound vehicle driven by Caleb Perdew, 17, Napoleon. Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Nov. 22, 10:27 p.m., at Industrial Drive exit on RT 24, Tyler Hood, 23, Ann Arbor, Mi., cited for speed.

Paulding sheriff---

Nov. 20, 1:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamarcus Fields, 47, Indianapolis, Ind., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 20, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Judy Myers, 68, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Nov. 20, 5:51 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Schnipke, 35, Grover Hill, sustained minor damage when it struck a deer.