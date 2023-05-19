Area police reports

Tuesday, 5:55 a.m., near milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kody Boggs, 32, Columbus, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 2:50 p.m., at Railway Avenue and Wilhelm Street, Holgate, a westbound vehicle driven by Fred Breece, 93, Holgate, sustained light damage when it attempted a right turn, north and struck a stop sign.
Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., on County Road D, Deshler, Luke Wright, 20, Deshler, was arrested for aggravated menacing.
Thursday, 6:57 a.m., on Ohio 110, Napoleon, Nathanial O'Connor, 20, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., on U.S. 24, about 1/2 mile east of County Road 133 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amy VanVlerah 56, Cecil, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:27 p.m., on County Road 177, near County Road 60 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dwight Lockie, 63, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., at West Wayne and South Williams streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chelsi Giesige, 21, Paulding, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Skie Foster, 28, Paulding. Foster's vehicle had moderate damage and Giesige's had heavy damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 4:25 a.m., on Ohio 2 near County Road 18 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wilmer Herrera, 27, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole that provided electricity to the residences at 17842 and 17820 on Ohio 2. Herrera was treated by ALS-1 for possible injuries and was cited for failure to control.
Fire
Tiffin Township---
Thursday, 3:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible field fire in the vicinity of Banner School and Stever roads. Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished quickly and returned to service at 4:17 p.m.
