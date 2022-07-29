Area police reports:
State patrol---
Monday, 6:35 a.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound motorcycle driven by Jerry Graber, 52, Bryan, sustained light damage when it swerved to avoid a cat in the roadway and overturned. Graber and passenger, Bethany Hartley, 41, Edgerton, had suspected minor injuries but were not treated. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., at 06879 Evansport Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a parked Defiance County Commissioners' vehicle driven by Shawn Greiner, 46, 626 Sierra Way, Defiance, attempted to back from a parking space and struck a vehicle owned by Jennifer Coleman, no age given, 2198 Hawthorne Drive, Defiance. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 8:45 a.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, an eastbound vehicle driven by Trinity Bibler, 18, 20216 Kiser Road, sustained disabling damage when it attempted to change lanes and struck a semi driven by Nirmal Chauhan, 26, Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Bibler's vehicle then drove off the roadway and into the median. The semi had light damage and Bibler was cited for rules for driving in a marked lane of travel.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 5:17 p.m. at 506 Washington Ave., Cortney Smith, 32, 518 Washington Ave., was arrested on a warrant from adult parole authority and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:48 a.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Michael Westrick, 72, 516 Harrison Ave., attempted a right turn and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amanda Sherrick, 39, 1221 Ayersville Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Westrick was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 9:09 p.m., Jeremy Vold, 47, Napoleon, was transferred to police custody on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and he was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., at 916 Lumbard St., Jeffrey Cowell, 18, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County and handed over to the custody of Wood County Deputy.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., at 1201 Scott St., Christopher Abrams, 51, Louisville, Ky., was arrested for OVI and criminal damaging.
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., at 2256 Scott St., Jeremy Vold, 47, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Sheriff's Office and handed over to Defiance police.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 9 p.m., on County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Stallkamp, 66, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Williams sheriff---
Monday, 6:45 p.m., on U.S. 127, south of County Road F in Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gordon Hodapp, 57, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.