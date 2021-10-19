• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:31 p.m., on Kramer Road just west of Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Cape, 22, Edgerton, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m., on Buckskin Road just east of Williams Center-Cecil Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Korbyn Martin, 22, 27436 Standley Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Oct. 11, 11:11 a.m., at Ralston Avenue and Anthony Wayne Boulevard, a vehicle driven by Conner Peoples, 21, 1040 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rhonda Samples, 56, 10080 Kleinhen Road, causing light damage to both vehicles. Peoples was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 12:41 p.m., at 413 Greenler St., Justin Travis, 33, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:36 p.m., at 319 Rulf St., Jacob Chappell, 18, same address, was arrested for a probation violation and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Sunday, 3:11 a.m., at 615 Dakota Place, Daniel Rubio, 28, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:09 p.m., at 1477 Jackson Ave., Rebecca Brandenburg, 26, Antwerp, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:39 p.m., at County roads V and 7 in Liberty Township, Kacie Morey, 20, Swanton, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:12 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Fleischmann, 27, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Ralph Griffin, 85, Bradner, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 11:46 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Lighthill, 21, Bowling Green, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 7:31 p.m., on County Road 19 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Greg Nagel, 55, Wauseon, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 1:13 a.m., at milepost 44.4 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Duleeka Wannipurage, 35, Detroit, Mich., sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Monday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Mike Howe, 41, Hamler, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 11:01 a.m., at County Road S and Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Turner, 55, Sylvania, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Taylor, 47, Stryker, causing light damage to Taylor's vehicle and moderate damage to Turner's. Taylor was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Turner was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 4:51 p.m., at 1300 Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Haley Birtcher, 29, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sherri Ward, 51, Napoleon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Ward's vehicle then was forced into a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Martinez, 52, Napoleon, and Martinez' vehicle had light damage. Birtcher was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:05 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Nathan Wireman, 38, Defiance, was served a warrant and citations for reckless operation and failure to stop after a crash.
Monday, 3:48 a.m., at North Sheffield and Woodlawn avenues, Rodney Garza, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant and taken to CCNO.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., on County Road 16 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Cameron, 24, Montpelier, lost control and drove off the roadway, striking a ditch and a mailbox; Cameron then drove from the scene in the vehicle before authorities arrived. There was heavy damage to the vehicle when deputies contacted Cameron for an accident report.
Fulton Sheriff
Oct. 12, 11:52 a.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Harold Work, 44, Genoa, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by James Riley, 43, Temperance, Mich., which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Desmond Paxton. All three vehicles had light damage and Work was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
