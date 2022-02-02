• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 4:48 p.m., at Ayersville Pleasant Bend and Harris roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northwestbound vehicle driven by Trooper Shelly Ledyard, 39, 2350 Baltimore Road, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tricia Jones, 40, 15591 Harris Road. Jones' vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a road sign, utility pole and landscaping rocks around a business sign. Ledyard's vehicle spun out and struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Rupright, 49, New Bavaria, before continuing off the roadway. Ledyard was taken by Ayersville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Jones also sustained suspected minor injuries but was treated at the scene by Ayersville EMS. All three vehicles had disabling damage.
Defiance Police
Jan. 26, 7:20 p.m., at Ralston and Wemor avenues, a vehicle driven by Michael Black, 67, 10675 The Bend Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:43 p.m., at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue, a vehicle driven by Roy Ysasaga, 70, 128 Van Buren St., entered the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and a vehicle driven by Trevor Weiderman, 18, 1001 Washington Ave., swerved to avoid a collision and left the roadway where it struck a curb and a sign post. Weiderman's vehicle had disabling damage and Ysasaga was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Logan Street, a vehicle driven by Ean Roelfs, 25, 838 Deerwood Drive Apt. CA4, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:50 p.m., at Pinehurst and Inverness drives, a vehicle driven by Thomas Shank, 56, 895 Deerwood Drive, slid on ice and struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Dean, 1344 Pinehurst Drive. Shank's vehicle had functional damage and Dean's had heavy damage to the rear. Shank was cited for failure to control, weaving full time and attention.
Saturday, 10:54 a.m., at Twin Drive and Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Colleen Worline, 75, 850 Regonda Drive, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Nicholas Caryer, 17, 1660 Fairlawn St. Both vehicles had light damage and Caryer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 4:59 p.m., at Ohio 66 north and the south access drive of Kohl's Department Store, a vehicle driven by Leshia Watson, 55, 1047 Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brooke Trowbridge, 21, 23109 Flory Road. Michelle Schmunk, 40, 645 Carter Road, had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Both vehicles have light damage and Watson was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., on North Clinton Street at the Lowe's access road, a vehicle driven by Leah Turlington, 33, Delphi, Ind., attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Zachary Schmunk, 40, 645 Carter Road. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Turlington was cited with failure to yield on a left turn.
Monday, 8:25 a.m., at Second and Douglas streets, a vehicle driven by Timothy Kinder, 44, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jared Jacques, 36, 1046 Grove St., and both vehicles had light damage. Kinder was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:34 a.m., at County Roads V and 13 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Grieser, 24, Wauseon, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Newberry, 42, Swanton. Grieser's vehicle had moderate damage and Newberry's had disabling damage. Grieser was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Monday, 8:58 a.m., at County Road 2 and L in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sharon Brown, 62, McClure, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Brendan Haas, 34, Bowling Green. Brown's vehicle had disabling damage and Haas' vehicle had light damage. Brown was cited for not ceding right of way at a stop sign.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 3:15 p.m., at 110 N. High St., Oakwood, a vehicle driven by Caleb Ripke, 23, Oakwood, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a parked vehicle owned by Dana Noffsinger, Grover Hill. Both vehicles had light damage and Ripke was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 263 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Amy Langhals, 36, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 7:44 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Douglas Yoder, 41, Archbold, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:37 a.m., at County Road 14 and U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Doherty, 76, Wauseon, stopped in the roadway and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Darl Beachy, 63, Wauseon, which in turn was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Brittany Drake, 30, Lyons. Drake's vehicle had disabling damage, Beachy's had functional damage and Doherty's had light damage.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 5:43 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Marilyn Schrock, 80, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Susan Stone, 30, Wauseon. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Schrock was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. Schrock was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
