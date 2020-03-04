• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 10:37 a.m., Joe Bonar, 61, Oakwood, was charged with a TPO violation after an alleged incident in the 28000 block of Jewell Road.
Friday, 2:17 a.m., Nicholas Finney, 28, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 8:06 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 13000 block of Wilhelm Road and is under investigation.
Saturday, 1:02 p.m., Austin Alvarado, 19, Defiance, was charged with theft after an alleged incident in the 10000 block of Independence Road.
Saturday, 8:39 p.m., on Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Jones, 61, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:11 p.m., Tyler Reynolds, 32, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Bowman Road.
Sunday, 2:02 a.m., on The Bend Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Beau Rupp, 23, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:52 a.m., Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 18, 1124 Perry St., was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 3:55 a.m., Michael Clifford, 31, 647 1/2 Washington Ave., was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 3:56 a.m., Brian Saum, 46, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 3:58 p.m., Wallace Ordway, 68, 07502 Stever Road, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Sunday, 2:20 p.m., a theft was reported in the 24000 block of Elliott Road.
Monday, 4:18 a.m., Joe Bonar, 61, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., Charles Foster, 50, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 14000 block of Dohoney Road.
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Brock, 38, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m., Louis Moss, 34, Mark Center, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and also charged with driving under suspension.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 5:32 a.m., on Canal Road, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Mayes, 26, 1690 Stonemore Drive, went out of control and left the roadway, coming to rest in the grass. He was cited for failure to control. Mayes was was treated for minor injuries at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:07 p.m., at Jackson Avenue and Canal Road, vehicles driven by Sandra Lopez-Scott, 43, 335 Carter Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Clayton Greiwe, 31, 20154 Kiser Road. Lopez-Scott was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Thursday, 3:04 p.m., on Corwin Street, a vehicle driven by Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., pulled from the curb and struck a vehicle driven by Shon Cantu, 23, 15041 Defiance County Road 169. Simon was cited for failure to use care in starting. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 9:28 a.m., on Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Ayissa Hernandez, 17, 1039 Ayersville Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Antonio Monsivais, 74, 13513 Dohoney Road. Hernandez was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Autumn Rippetoe, 19, 1216 Karnes Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Allison Youtsey, 31, Paulding. Rippetoe was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Rippetoe was treated for minor injuries at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department.
Monday, 9:57 p.m., Abel Lugo, 30, 1983 Jefferson Ave., was charged with a protection order violation following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:38 p.m., a television was reported stolen from the 00800 block of County Road 4, Liberty Center.
Monday, 9:18 p.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Donna Plummer, 67, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 2:07 p.m., tools were reported stolen from Ohio 109, Malinta.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:16 p.m., on Industrial Drive, a vehicle driven by Laura Borrego, 54, Holgate, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Katie Morrow, 33, Holgate. Morrow was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Borrego was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:18 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Huddle Road.
• Fires
Wauseon
Fire — Monday, 11:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical issue at 744 Fairway Drive.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 10:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a fire at 215 W. Front St. Firefighters found smoke from a meat smoker.
