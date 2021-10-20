• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 13, 8:54 a.m., on County Road 13 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kasey Spurgeon, 32, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Friday, 11:55 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Montesa Vollmar, 16, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it slid off the roadway and struck a ditch. Vollmar was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 8:43 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Bany, 34, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 12:58 p.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Johnson, 43, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a mattress in the roadway.
Sunday, 7:56 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Erika Shoemaker, 34, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:07 a.m., at milepost 20 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, an Ohio State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by David Minjarez, 55, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 4:11 a.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Sigman, 22, 1740 Durango Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Edward Jasso, 48, 630 Grover Ave., causing light damage to both vehicles. Sigman was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:26 a.m., at South Clinton and Third streets, a vehicle driven by Douglas Baker, 58, Ney, struck a semi driven by Gerald Walton, 63, Three Rivers, Mich. The semi had light damage and Baker's vehicle had moderate damage. Baker was cited with improper starting and backing.
Friday, 10:41 a.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a vehicle driven by Dennis Keezer, 63, 700 Kiser St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Wunderlin, 62, Paulding. Keezer's vehicle had heavy damage and Wunderlin's had light damage. Keezer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:35 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Daniel Rubio, 28, 615 Dakota Place, was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Mike Howe, 41, Hamler, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Hardy, 35, Bowling Green, sustained moderate damage after it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 13, 7:23 a.m., at Perry Street and Meekison Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mason Melia, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Miranda Steward, 29, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Melia was cited with a speed violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 11:51 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Ohio Street, a vehicle driven by Nathan Wireman, 38, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., wove in and out of traffic before side-swiping a vehicle driven by Randall Gerken, 71, Napoleon. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Wireman was cited with reckless operation.
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., at milepost 41 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by David Slagle, 51, Pioneer, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Nancy Long, 68, Paulding, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Coulter, 47, Adrian, Mich., sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Sunday, 10:30 p.m., on County Road 209 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Roughton, 33, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.