• Police reports

State Patrol

Oct. 13, 8:54 a.m., on County Road 13 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Kasey Spurgeon, 32, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.

Friday, 11:55 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Montesa Vollmar, 16, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it slid off the roadway and struck a ditch. Vollmar was cited with failure to control.

Saturday, 8:43 p.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Bany, 34, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.

Saturday, 12:58 p.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Johnson, 43, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a mattress in the roadway.

Sunday, 7:56 p.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Erika Shoemaker, 34, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 2:07 a.m., at milepost 20 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, an Ohio State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Sheriff

Sunday, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by David Minjarez, 55, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.

Monday, 4:11 a.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Sigman, 22, 1740 Durango Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Edward Jasso, 48, 630 Grover Ave., causing light damage to both vehicles. Sigman was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Defiance Police

Friday, 8:26 a.m., at South Clinton and Third streets, a vehicle driven by Douglas Baker, 58, Ney, struck a semi driven by Gerald Walton, 63, Three Rivers, Mich. The semi had light damage and Baker's vehicle had moderate damage. Baker was cited with improper starting and backing.

Friday, 10:41 a.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a vehicle driven by Dennis Keezer, 63, 700 Kiser St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Wunderlin, 62, Paulding. Keezer's vehicle had heavy damage and Wunderlin's had light damage. Keezer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Monday, 6:35 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Daniel Rubio, 28, 615 Dakota Place, was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Mike Howe, 41, Hamler, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.

Monday, 7:39 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Hardy, 35, Bowling Green, sustained moderate damage after it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police

Oct. 13, 7:23 a.m., at Perry Street and Meekison Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mason Melia, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Miranda Steward, 29, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Melia was cited with a speed violation and assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 11:51 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Ohio Street, a vehicle driven by Nathan Wireman, 38, 1408 S. Jackson Ave., wove in and out of traffic before side-swiping a vehicle driven by Randall Gerken, 71, Napoleon. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Wireman was cited with reckless operation.

Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., at milepost 41 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by David Slagle, 51, Pioneer, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding Sheriff

Sunday, 9:45 a.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Nancy Long, 68, Paulding, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.

Sunday, 9:36 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Coulter, 47, Adrian, Mich., sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.

Sunday, 10:30 p.m., on County Road 209 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Roughton, 33, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

