• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 5:25 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ashely Miller, 23, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when she went off the eastern side of the roadway, over-corrected and left the roadway on the western side and overturned in a ditch. Miller was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Patricia Corns, 60, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 10:35 a.m., at milepost 27 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Brittany Goeltzenleuchter, 28, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:39 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Emma Shaffer, 68, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:19 a.m., at 2103 Baltimore St., Bishop Roberson, 23, address unknown, was arrested for criminal damaging, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., at East Second Street and Greenhouse Avenue, Jonathon Maxwell, 35, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 7:44 a.m., at 125 S. First St., Hamler, a vehicle driven by Gregery Matheny, 60, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it backed into a semi driven by John Painter, 50, Bradford. The semi had moderate damage and Matheny was cited with improper backing.
Wauseon Police
Dec. 30, 1:08 p.m., at 130 Fulton St., a vehicle driven by Dane Waidelich, 17, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Troy Armstrong, 53, Wauseon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Waidelich was cited with improper lane change.
• Fire
Defiance
Rescue — Wednesday, 8:48 p.m., paramedics from Defiance Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at Fullmer and Standley roads in Richland Township. Upon arrival, paramedics observed a vehicle driven by Ricky Bergalowski, 28, 14722 Fullmer Road, and a vehicle driven by Chance Walker, 20, Napoleon, had collided. Walker was in a sheriff's cruiser and had admitted to alcohol use, but was not complaining of injury. The physician on duty at Mercy Defiance hospital advised transportation of the individual. After transportation to the hospital, the squad returned to the fire department.
