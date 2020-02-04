• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 2:38 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Bauer, 37, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 28, 7:29 a.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Davis, 47, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Jan. 29, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by David Lupien, 61, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:16 p.m., Nicholas Hahn, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Aleasha Johns, 33, 17119 Ohio 18, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:31 a.m., on Flickinger Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Ronnie Timbers, 61, 807 Harrison Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:24 p.m., on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Jodi Tunis, 43, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:07 a.m., Justin Hahn, 33, no permanent address, was charged with driving under suspension, lanes of travel and aggravated possession of drugs following a traffic stop and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 2:30 a.m., Jermaine Livingston, 19, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Jan. 25, 1:50 a.m., Gavin Vitek, 40, Evansport, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Clinton Street.
Jan. 25, 9:07 p.m., Joshua Stuckey, 28, Pioneer, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 5:14 p.m., Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of Hotel Drive.
Friday, 5:30 p.m., Rene Rodriguez, 50, 209 Seneca St., was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:03 p.m., Curtis McCoy, 33, 07640 Ohio 15, was charged with OVI, no operator's license, reckless operation and fictitious plates following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue.
Friday, 8:42 p.m., Michael Clifford, 30, 647 1/2 Washington Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., at Clinton and First streets, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Showman, 60, Angola, Ind., backed into a stopped vehicle driven by Sylvia Koester, 59, 1931 Willow Bay Drive. Showman was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 1:16 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:52 a.m., at Henry County roads 19 and X in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Huber, 59, Archbold, pulled into the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Brendon Manz, 24, Wauseon. Huber was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:57 a.m., a license plate was reported stolen from a trailer parked on County Road M1, Napoleon.
Saturday, 4:16 p.m., Roy Soliwoda, 57, Caledonia, Mich., and Bassirou Torre, 51, Oak Park, Mich., were charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 00500 block of Ohio 109, Liberty Center.
Sunday, 1:46 a.m., Penny Arps, 59, Hamler, was charged with OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and obstruction of official business following a traffic stop on County Road 10 near Hamler. She was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:02 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Flory, 17, Defiance, braked to avoid striking a deer. Flory's vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Brooke Cunningham, 19, Miamisburg.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 28, 6:59 a.m., on Independence Road, a vehicle driven by Melynda Orta, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Geoffrey Yenser, 39, Defiance. Orta was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Orta vehicle and light to the Yenser vehicle.
Friday, 11:49 a.m., Roger Seel, 57, Lyons, was cited for driving under non-compliance suspension following a traffic stop on West Clinton Street.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., Martin Tod, 49, Napoleon, was charged with violating a civil protection order after an alleged incident on Garden Street.
Sunday, 1:15 p.m., Brenda Grapengeter, 42, Wauseon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Leonard Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 7:52 a.m., firefighters were called to 925 Carpenter Road for an alarm.
Fire — Sunday, 7:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1630 Evan Drive.
Fire — Sunday, 8:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 711 Ronmar Drive.
Fire — Sunday, 8:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 2329 S. Clinton St.
Fire — Monday, 12:16 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1190 Precision Way.
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 2:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm at 05280 Hicksville-Edgerton Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at U.S. routes 24 and 6.
