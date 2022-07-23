Area police reports:
State patrol---
July 15, 4 a.m., at milepost 15 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound FedEx vehicle driven by Nickolas Keys, 35, Fort Wayne, struck road construction cones and an electronic sign board. His vehicle had light damage and he was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 1:15 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Casandra Schaffner, 33, West Unity, had slowed to turn left when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Melissa Nafziger, 45, Archbold. Schaffner had possible injuries, but was not treated, and a passenger in her vehicle, Chyenne James, 25, Fayette, had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Nafziger and passenger in her vehicle, Eliana Nafziger, 11, Archbold, were taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Nafziger was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Schaffner's vehicle had moderate damage and Nafziger's had disabling damage.
Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., on The Bend Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Zachary Nelms, 19, Oakwood, left the roadway on the west side, struck a ditch and went airborne. When it came back to the ground, it struck a utility pole and overturned in a field where it came to rest. Nelms was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for wanton and willful disregard for persons and property.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 6:21 a.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Noah Gilbert, 23, 225 E. Main St., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., at the CSX railway crossing viaduct on Clinton Street, a southbound Railroad Vegetation Management, LLC, vehicle driven by Keaton Knisely, 25, Lynchburg, Va., struck the viaduct and caused light damage to the vehicle. Knisely was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 4:54 p.m., at Highland and Second streets, a unidentified individual was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Wojtas, 73, 401 Highland St., and caused light damage to the vehicle.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., on County Road 11 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Delmar Tilse, 80, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:48 p.m., at Frazier Avenue and Ohio 108, Holgate, a semi driven by Sandra Belcher, 60, Oakland, Calif., was disabled when it turned southbound onto Ohio 108, struck a culvert and tipped the trailer into a ditch.
Thursday, 2:42 p.m., at 645 Euclid Ave., a vehicle driven by Tarra Poley, 30, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Bobby Wirshup, 500 Clinton St., Defiance.
Thursday, 7:22 p.m., at 214 W. Cherry St., Liberty Center, David Steusloff, 57, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
July 17, 7:12 p.m., at Scott Street and Trail Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Cruz, 42, Napoleon, attempted a left turn onto Scott Street, crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Kristi Bowling, 44, Napoleon. Bowling self-transported to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Cruz was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Cruz was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 12:22 p.m., at 407 Independence Drive, Christopher Miller, 36, Bowling Green, was arrested on a warrant and was transferred to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 5 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Schaffer, 72, Cecil, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Alexandria Luther, 23, Fort Wayne. Luther's vehicle had disabling damage and she was treated by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries. Schaffer's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 6:11 p.m., on Ohio 49 at County Road 144 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Harli Hall, 27, Oakwood, struck the rear of a semi-tanker driven by Jose Bustamente-Colunga, 53, Fort Wayne. Hall's vehicle had moderate damage and the semi had light damage.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of County Road 144 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Grace Tuttle, 19, Auburn, Ind., left the east side of the road, traveled down an embankment and struck a utility pole. Tuttle was taken by Antwerp EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had disabling damage and she was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., on County Road 176, east of Township Road 77 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Riley Rue, 18, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it crossed over the center line, left the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, a ditch embankment and a tree stump before coming to rest in the front lawn of the residence at 08763 County Road 176. Rue was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and he was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 1:55 p.m., at County Road 72 and U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Smith, 38, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Susan Zachrich, 64, Cloverdale. Zachrich was taken by Scott Fire Department to Van Wert County Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Smith was cited for speed and assured clear distance ahead.
Putnam sheriff---
Thursday, 2:01 p.m., at county roads 5 and M in Blanchard Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jose Castaneda, 35, Irving, Texas, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Mary Kistler, 79, Ottawa. Both drivers were transported by EMS to area hospitals along with a juvenile passenger in Kistler's vehicle with extent of injuries unknown. Both vehicles had disabling damage and the crash remains under investigation.
Fires:
Deshler---
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., at 408 W. Main St., firefighters were called for a vehicle fire near a residence. At the time of dispatch the vehicle was reportedly already fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished.
Defiance---
Friday, 1:50 p.m., at 03539 Corresel Road, firefighters from Jewell and South Richland fire departments were called for a structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters observed no fire, but power lines were down, so breakers were shut down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.