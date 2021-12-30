• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 22, 6:17 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Farbrother, 37, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the north side of the road and overturned in a ditch. Farbrother and a minor in the vehicle, Brantley Farbrother, 6, Archbold, were taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 9:45 a.m., on County Road 24 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Kathalyn Gensler-Nic, 30, Bowling Green, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the east side of the road and struck a tree. Gensler-Nic was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 7:45 a.m., on South Mill Street in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Haley Bever, 29, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., on County Road 20 in Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexis Jewel, 25, 4316 Trinity Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 11:32 a.m., at 300 E. Elm St. in Sherwood, Christopher Baird, 36, Pemberville, was served a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court for contempt and taken to CCNO at the instruction of the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Saturday, 11:42 p.m., on Bowman Road east of Williams Road in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Connor Twigg, 17, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Monday, 12:12 p.m., at Rolling Meadows Blvd. and Lake Shore Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Rhetta LaFountain, 66, Hicksville, backed up and struck a vehicle driven by Seth Mattocks, 25, Cecil. LaFountain was cited with improper backing and Mattocks' vehicle had heavy damage. LaFountain's vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., on Williams Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Bobbie Wachtman, 51, 21724 Kammeyer Road, sustained light damage when a deer struck its side.
Tuesday, 2:08 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Joseph Brinkley, 34, Defiance, was arrested in Allen County, Ind., and taken to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Tuesday, 6:51 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Corey Bald, 32, Toledo, was served a warrant on indictment for theft from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Dec. 23, 4:16 p.m., on Clinton Street at Hilton Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Sabrina Pratt, 40, 319 Rulf St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Isaac Shepard, 40, 225 W. High St., which in turn struck a stopped vehicle driven by April Martin, 20, 515 Defiance Crossing. Shepard was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Pratt was cited with assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle had light damage. Shepard's vehicle had moderate damage and Martin's vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 3:13 p.m., at Hopkins and Douglas streets, a vehicle driven by Robert Salinas, 55, 27888 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara Cereghin, 58, 712 Alton St. and both vehicles had light damage because of the accident. Salinas was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 12:32 a.m., at 406 S. Clinton St., Cody Steel, 27, 1175 Anthony Wayne Blvd., was cited with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing and released.
Monday, 7:57 a.m., at South Clinton and West Second streets, a vehicle driven by Lou Ann Busch, 72, 303 Northfield Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Douglas Heller, 65, Cecil, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Busch was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Busch was also cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic in a left turn.
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., at 1047 Ottawa Ave., Amanda Woodward, 39, same address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the court.
Wednesday, 11:16 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Ronnie Smith, 39, Paulding, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Dec. 21, 6:14 p.m., at 909 High St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Scot Elwood, 49, Hicksville, crossed over the center line, left the roadway and struck mailboxes at 909 and 911 E. High St. before continuing. The vehicle then struck a ditch and rolled onto its top where it came to rest in the front yard of 915 E. High St. Elwood was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 at the U.S. 24 on ramp in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Carnahan, 66, Temperance, Mich., failed to negotiate the curve and went off the roadway, struck a yield sign and came to rest in the grass. Damage to vehicle was light and Carnahan was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 7:20 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Aaron Winters, 33, West Lafayette, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dallas Scott, 56, Napoleon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Scott was treated at the scene by Damascus Township EMS for possible injuries. Winters was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 9:48 a.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ronald Brueshaber, 69, McClure, swerved to miss a deer, left the roadway and struck a mailbox before flattening two tires. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 16 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Claude Buckmaster, 18, Napoleon, went left of center, lost control and struck a guardrail, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Buckmaster was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 4:32 p.m., at Ohio 108 and Railway Avenue in Holgate, a vehicle owned by Pamela Desgrange, Holgate, was parked and unoccupied on Ohio 108 when struck by an unidentified vehicle that caused light damage.
Tuesday, 4:32 p.m., at the U.S. 24 exit ramp to Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Drew, 46, Ottawa, was stopped on the ramp and was struck by an unidentified vehicle that caused light damage to Drew's vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:09 p.m., on Ohio 109 just south of County Road J in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tara Boyer, 39, McClure, went off the east side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., at Ohio 65 and Cory Brown Street in McClure, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Cartledge, 37, Delta, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a stop sign at the intersection.
Tuesday, 5:37 p.m., at County Road 148 and County Road R in Napoleon, a westbound vehicle driven by Zachary Roehl, 22, Napoleon, left the roadway, traveled through a private yard and struck a tree.
Tuesday, 5:42 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Logan Watkins, 19, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it lost control in the snow, slid off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kylie Berner, 21, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, lef the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
Monday, 8:38 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Penny Shiple, 55, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a deer struck its side.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:34 p.m., on U.S. 24 at the Oakwood overpass in Napoleon, a semi driven by Faisel Qasem, 35, Melvindale, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Sunday, 4:10 p.m., on the exit ramp to Ohio 108 from U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Nataska Stanton, 42, Berklery, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway, drove through the grassy area between the exit/entrance ramps and came to rest on the entrance ramp to U.S. 24.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 12:05 a.m., on County Road 123 just south of Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Hunter Long, 18, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it tried to avoid a vehicle that went left of center. Long's vehicle went off the right side of the road, over-corrected and struck a utility pole and a traffic sign. Long was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 4:12 a.m., on Ohio 49 just south of County Road 72 in Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kaitlyn Doster, 21, Paulding, attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway, traveled off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch. The vehicle sustained light damage.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., on Ohio 111 just west of Township Road 135 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Cass, 43, Elizabeth City, N.C., sustained light damage when it left the roadway and struck a fence.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., on Ohio 111 jsut east of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Leslie Pollock, 17, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it slid across the center line and into a water-filled ditch.
