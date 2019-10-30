• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 1 p.m., on Paulding County Road 12 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Potter, 40, Cloverdale, struck a utility pole and tree. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:33 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Trinitey Brown, 19, Grover Hill, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Toni Wright, 49, Cloverdale. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Brown was cited for assured clear distance.
Monday, 6:21 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Joan Harris, 49, 09395 Adams Ridge Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:51 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Bradford, 55, 313 Colleen Drive, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:20 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Savor, 21, Woodburn, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 20, 10:39 p.m., at Canal Road and South Jackson Avenue in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Chelsea Roberson, 22, 721 Stratton Ave., struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:24 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 20000 block of Hammersmith Road.
Friday, 9:18 p.m., Christina Foto, 41, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 10:58 p.m., a fence was vandalized in the 28000 block of Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road.
Saturday, 10:26 a.m., Gena Nye, 58, and Stephen Nye, 58, both of Hicksville, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on East High Street in Hicksville.
Sunday, 1:56 p.m., Chase Ziegler, 20, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 3:30 a.m., on Jericho Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Jamie Athy, 48, 1575 Terrawenda Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:40 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Norma Moncivais, 25, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:21 p.m., arrested on warrants on indictment were: Matthew Lucas II, 40, 1545 S. Clinton St.; Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo; Gabriel Valle, 43, 322 Summit St.; and Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris St.
Monday, 7:30 p.m., Eugene Terrell, 49, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in Sherwood.
Monday, 10:37 p.m., Dale Howard, 61, 14832 Dohoney Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Monday, 11:21 p.m., James Lime, 33, Defiance, was charged with improperly transporting a firearm following a traffic stop on Bowman Road.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:15 p.m., at Emblanche Drive and South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Joyce Riggs, 69, 517 Euclid Ave., pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Marvin Estle, 83, 700 Jefferson Ave., causing a collision. Riggs was treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Defiance Fire Department. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 3:42 p.m., Taylor Abner, 24, 723 Ottawa Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 11:29 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of South Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 11:44 a.m., counterfeit money was reported at Shell South, 1163 S. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
Oct. 23, 6:31 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of West High Street and remains under investigation.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:06 p.m., gaming devices were reported stolen from the 600 block of Second Street, Hamler.
Monday, 5:30 p.m., a ring was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Brayer Street, Holgate.
Monday, 6:41 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Sean Gorman, 32, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:34 p.m., Kreg Markins, 30, Hamler, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Police Department.
Tuesday, 3:23 p.m., a four-wheeler was reported stolen from the 00800 County Road 6, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:21 p.m., Thomas Franz, 65, Napoleon, was cited for passing a stopped school bus on Oakwood Avenue.
Monday, 10:10 p.m., Kayla Massey, 24, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
• Fires
Jewell
Fire — Monday, 3:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke near U.S. 24 and Egler Road. Nothing was found.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Monday, 8:50 p.m., firefighters were called for an odor investigation at 22344 Banner School Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 3:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
