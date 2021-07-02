• Police reports
State Patrol
June 24, 7 a.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 15, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffery Maag, 57, 25163 Edith St., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 1:43 a.m., at the Defiance-Paulding County Line and Coffin Trail roads in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Colton Breckler-Couts, 19, Cecil, didn't negotiate the curve and ran off the road and struck a tree. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Breckler-Couts was taken by his parents to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injury.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., at milepost 23 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kai-Drew Marshall, 32, 212 Main St., went off the western side of the roadway, struck a sign and a utility pole before coming to rest off the roadway. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Marshall was treated by Highland Township EMS for possible injury. He was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 1:14 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Ohio 15, a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court was served to Daniel Sopko, 34, Fishers, Ind. Sopko posted bond and was released.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 1:43 a.m., at Scott and West Washington streets, Logan Malinowski, 28, Napoleon, was cited with DUI in a traffic stop.
Archbold Police
Monday, 10:10 a.m., at Stryker and North Defiance streets, a vehicle driven by Alex Damman, 35, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michael Short, 71, Estero, Fla. Damage to Short's vehicle was light; no damage reported to Damman's vehicle.
