• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 29, 8:55 a.m., at Defiance-Paulding County Line and Mansfield roads in Highland Township, a semi driven by Shumar Jackson, 36, Kissimmee, Fla., attempted a left turn and struck a ditch and then a stop sign. No damage to the vehicle but Shumar was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., on U.S. 20 in Williams County's Bridgewater Township, a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Tyler Mullins, 29, Goshen, Ind., failed to negotiate the curve on U.S. 20A and went off the roadway and into a ditch causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Mullins was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., on 1406 Karnes Ave., a vehicle driven by Donald Phlipot, 44, 1406 Karnes, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Maria Pagan, 57, 6909 Ohio 66. Phlipot's vehicle had light damage and Pagan's had moderate damage. Phlipot was cited with improper backing.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:41 p.m., at milepost 44 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Kloeckner, 55, Shelby Township, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Ruhe, 53, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, midnight, on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jacquice King, 33, 705 Thurston St., Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 12:57 a.m., at 318 County Road J in Malinta, Justin Davis, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Police Department and transported to authorities there.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., at 619 N. Perry St., Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Paulding Police
Oct. 29, 4:55 p.m., at Gasser Road and Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Mark Justinger, 63, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Stork, 46, Paulding. Stork's vehicle had light damage. Justinger was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:19 a.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Heather Westrick, 41, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., at County Roads 19 and B, a vehicle driven by Marcia Storrer, 78, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Mark Parsley, 29, Liberty Center, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Parsley's vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Storrer was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 7:32 p.m., at 405 Linfoot St., a vehicle driven by Fernando Soto, 20, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shannon Hahn, 48, Wauseon. Soto's vehicle had heavy damage and Hahn's had light damage. Soto was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 11:48 a.m., at 28797 Bowman Road, Highland Township, firefighters from Highland Township were called to a structure fire and Defiance City Fire Department responded as auto aid. Upon arriving on scene, firefighters observed it was not a structure fire and they contained a fire from a microwave oven on the second floor. PPV fan was set up to disperse smoke from residence. Microwave oven was destroyed and there was damage to the stove.
