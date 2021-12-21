• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 7:56 p.m., on County Road 204 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Deborah Schuller, 54, Antwerp, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Samuel Conner, 65, Antwerp. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 6:13 p.m., at Ohio 66 and Breckler Road, a vehicle driven by Hanna Johnson, 18, 21215 Parkview Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sydney Shepherd, 23, 2127 Baltimore Road Lot 12. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Johnson was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., at county roads 13 and C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Evan Karcher, 17, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when he attempted to avoid striking a deer, left the roadway and struck a road sign and then a tree. Karcher was cited with failure to control.
Sunday, 11:19 a.m., on County Road 11 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Hunter Sproles, 17, Antwerp, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The vehicle had moderate damage and Sproles was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., on Ohio 18 near Mulligan's Bluff Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Seip, 41, 727 E. Front St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:55 p.m., on Ohio 49 near Jericho Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Jay Perry, 62, Payne, left the roadway and came to rest in a field when his dog jumped in his lap. The vehicle had moderate damage and Perry was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 7:14 p.m., on Farmer Mark Road south of Scott Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Caleb Warner, 16, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:31 p.m., on Ohio 15 at Edith Street in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Muter, 36, Ottawa, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway and drove through the lawns at 25163 Edith St. and 25210 Edith St. Muter was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Police
Dec. 14, 7:24 a.m., at Ohio 281 just past Winchester Drive, a vehicle driven by Kevin Powell, 55, 1131 Wilhelm St., left the roadway when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Jastin Gaucin, 22, 1726 Crosscreek St. Both vehicles had heavy damage and both individuals were transported by South Richland Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Gaucin was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at 626 Harrison Ave., Elizabeth Mercer, 42, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Friday, 1:13 p.m., at the entrance of Dollar Tree on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Erin Mattocks, 33, 610 Gibson St., struck a vehicle driven by James Kittle, 56, Celina. Damage to Mattocks' vehicle was heavy and damage to Kittle's was light. Mattocks was cite with failure to yield from a private drive to a through street.
Friday, 7:50 p.m., at Dohoney Road and Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Aaron Gross, 29, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alvaro Aranjo-Inzunza, 52, Morenci, Mich. Gross' vehicle had moderate damage and Aranjo-Inzunza's had heavy damage. Gross was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 8:15 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and Elbert Street, Cassandra Hoffman, 33, 818 Nicholas St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Deborah Dockery, 66, 20975 Buckskin Road. Dockery was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Hoffman was cited for failure to yield when turning left.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 11:17 a.m., at 636 County Road M2, McClure, Charles Grater, 62, McClure, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 6:29 p.m., at 210 S. Damascus St., Apt. 3, Holly Hite, 47, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct and Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 7:29 a.m., at County roads 8 and B in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ashley Witte, 36, Napoleon, left the roadway and struck a stop sign before coming to rest in a field. The vehicle had heavy damage and Witte was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 7:34 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Allen Arrants, 51, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Saturday, 6 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Yolanda Salinas, 64, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Monday, 8:43 a.m., on County Road 16C in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Adkins, 39, Troy, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss an animal in the roadway and went into a ditch. Adkins was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 10:18 a.m., in the 100 block of Clinton Avenue, a vehicle driven by Philip Florence, 33, 841 Harrison Ave., Defiance, attempted a right turn and struck a vehicle in the inside lane that was driven by Jerrod Casteel, 36, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 3:59 p.m., at North Perry Street and West Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Brooke Baldwin, 20, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stephen Weirauch, 56, Napoleon. Weirauch's vehicle had light damage and Baldwin's had moderate damage.
Sunday, 11:34 a.m., at Scott and Courtland streets, a vehicle driven by Jaret Dyer, 18, Kenton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kevin Leonard, 60, Napoleon, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Jamerson, 42, McClure. Leonard and passenger Pamela Leonard, 60, Napoleon, were treated at the scene for possible injuries. All vehicles had light damage and Dyer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 7:20 a.m., on County Road 424 west of County Road 73 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Alicia Hook, 39, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:30 a.m., on County Road 224 west of Main Street in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Eric Gillespie, 50, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:24 p.m., on County Road 107 just north of County Road 114 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Rylee Miller, 16, Haviland, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., on county Road 180 just west of County Road 105 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christina Stoller, 46, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., on County Road 144 east of County Road 103 in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Michael Bussing, 35, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it left the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and reentered the roadway before exiting again and coming to rest in a field. Bussing was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 9 p.m., on County Road 166 east of County Road 179 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Blair, 25, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 5:30 a.m., at Ohio 500 and County Road 71 in Paulding, an eastbound vehicle driven by Merl Yenser, 80, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:51 p.m., on Township Road 200 east of County Road 105 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shawna Litzenberg, 44, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 12:03 p.m., at Leggett Street and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Ty Davis, 16, Wauseon, backed up on a roadway and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Madison Rufenacht, 16, Wauseon. Damage to Davis' vehicle was negligible and Rufenacht's vehicle had moderate damage.
Friday, 3:53 p.m., at 254 W. Chestnut St., a vehicle driven by Amber Henderson, 28, Wauseon, backed from a private driven and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Ashleigh Walloch, Wauseon, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Henderson was found at fault for improper backing.
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., at 314 Clinton St., a vehicle driven by Julia Thomas, 17, Delta, struck an illegally parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Terenia Smith, Wauseon. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
