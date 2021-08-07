• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 8:09 a.m., a the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Joshua Klusman, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 8:47 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Connie Clinker, 59, 16326 Buckskin Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:32 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office served a Defiance County Common Pleas warrant to Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, and delivered him to the custody of Defiance County Sheriff. Defiance deputies then transported Wells to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, John Cryder, 34, Napoleon, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:40 p.m., at County roads X and 19 in Freedom Township, Brandon Oyer, 25, Wauseon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., at County roads 16 and U in Napoleon Township, a motorcycle driven by Derrick Rosonowski, 31, Delta, was struck by a vehicle driven by Mary Cramer, 68, Napoleon. Rosonowski had suspected minor injury but was not transported from the scene; Cramer had possible injury and was taken by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue to Fulton County Hospital. The motorcycle had heavy damage, but the damage to Cramer's vehicle was light.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., at 70 Cedarbrook Ave., Robert Calvin, 55, was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Police
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., at 911 N. Williams St., a vehicle driven by Blake Carlisle, 31, Cecil, was stopped to turn left when struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Benjamin Ramirez, 22, Columbus Grove. Light damage to both vehicles. Ramirez was cited for failure to maintain safe distance between vehicles.
Friday, 7:48 a.m., at 747 Miller Parkway, a garbage truck driven by Brandan Mericle, 31, Paulding, on backing struck a parked vehicle owned by Francesca Diaz, Paulding, causing light damage to Diaz' vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:12 a.m., on County Road C in German Township, a vehicle driven by David Hoste, 64, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., at 16535 U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Breiner, 46, Archbold, ran off the roadway and struck a mailbox. Light damage reported of the vehicle. Alcohol was reportedly a factor in the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.