• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Sunday, 10:07 a.m., on North Williams Street, Paulding, a northbound vehicle driven by John Bryan, 54, Columbus, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Dillon Kosier, 17, Bryan. Kosier's vehicle had light damage and Bryan's vehicle had moderate damage. Kosier was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 12:08 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lisa Weidinger, 42, Bryan, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Melvin Weber, 71, Bryan. Weber's vehicle was disabled and Weidinger's vehicle had light damage. Weber was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 2:25 p.m., at milepost 17 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stacie Holbrook, 43, Napoleon, was disabled when it caught fire. Holbrook was able to move the vehicle to the berm and get to safety when she noticed smoke from the engine.
Tuesday, 9:06 p.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 576 in Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by James Engels, 56, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:54 a.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mallory Jurcevich, 22, 1771 Iroquois Court, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Staphanie Walls, 41, Paulding, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Jurcevich was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 1:20 a.m., at milepost 15 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Armstrong, 45, 226 Jackson Ave., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Raymundo, 55, 1038 Ayersville Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10 p.m., on Watson Road, east of Ohio 15 in Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Teresa Rawlins, 61, address unavailable, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:04 p.m., on County Road 424, west of Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Clevenger, 50, 9853 Young Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 1:23 p.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a City of Defiance vehicle driven by Robert Cereghin, 61, 07125 Christy Road, struck a Maumee Valley Guidance Center vehicle driven by Chelsea Moreno, 27, 14789 Ohio 249. Both vehicles had light damage and Cereghin was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 9:32 p.m., on Ohio 281, near Domersville Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicolle Helberg, 25, 30168 Allen Road, sustained functional damage to the passenger's side when a deer struck it.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 4:06 p.m., on North Clinton Street, south of Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Kayne Kennedy, 22, 635 Emmet St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amy Foster, 54, 1759 Arrowhead Court, which then struck the rear of an unidentified vehicle. The unidentified vehicle left the scene. Both Kennedy's and Foster's vehicles had light damage. Kennedy was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 4:13 p.m., on the Clinton Street Bridge, a southbound motorcycle driven by Zachary Derringer, 27, 1700 Cimmaron Lane, sustained light damage when it drove into the curb and fell on its left side. Defiance Fire Department treated Derringer for suspected minor injuries and he was cited for failure to control.
Hicksville Police---
Monday, 9:10 a.m., on Defiance Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by John Willis, 51, Mark Center, was struck on the driver's side by a vehicle driven by Stephanie Goeltzenleuchter, 35, Hicksville, that was entering the roadway from a private drive. Both vehicles had light damage.
Henry Sheriff---
Tuesday, 4 p.m., at 102 N. Turkeyfoot Ave., Malinta, Nicholas Newell, 37, Toledo, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:41 a.m., at Wilhelm and Lee streets, Malinta, in a traffic stop, Caleb Fuller, 24, Malinta, was charged with driving under suspension, DUI, failure to file for annual registration and reckless operation.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., on County Road 16C in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Levi Zachrich, 18, New Bavaria, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:34 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Edward Williams, 73, Swanton, was disabled when a deer struck it.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 2:08 p.m., at CCNO, Seth Wyse, 40, Napoleon, was served two warrants: safe cracking and theft.
Thursday, 3:19 p.m., at Freedom Drive and Scott Street, Michaela Spencer, 26, Defiance, was cited for driving under suspension and non-compliance.
Paulding Sheriff---
Tuesday, 9:10 a.m., at Ohio 637 and County Road 111 in Auglaize Township, an eastbound Paulding County Commissioners vehicle driven by Verl Sunday, 63, Paulding, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Edwin Cavinder, 79, Grover Hill. Oakwood EMS responded but there were no apparent injuries. Cavinder's vehicle had moderate damage and Sunday's vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 5:27 p.m., at Ohio routes 637 and 613 in Harrison Township, a northbound semi driven by Yaismel Hernandez-Martinez, 43, Syracuse, N.Y., was struck on the driver's side by an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Gasser, 60, Fort Jennings. Gasser's vehicle was disabled and the semi had light damage. Hernandez-Martinez was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Paulding Police---
Monday, 11:01 a.m., at 116 Main St., a vehicle driven by John Gutierrez, 70, Paulding, attempted to back from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle occupied by Charles Dobbins, 72, Payne.
Wednesday, 6:50 p.m., at 826 W. Perry St., a vehicle driven by Kenneth Deel, 57, Paulding, backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle at 837 W. Perry St., that was owned by San Juanita Dunmire, age unavailable, Paulding. Dunmire's vehicle had light damage and Deel's had no reported damage.
Fulton Sheriff---
May 8, 2:17 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Patrick Blair, 64, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tasha Petersen, 43, Stryker. Petersen's vehicle had moderate damage and Blair's vehicle had light damage. Blair was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
