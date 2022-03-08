• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Bonnie Spencer, 62, West Unity, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., at Ohio 18 and County Road 19 in Henry County's Pleasant Township, a northbound semi driven by Keshawn Robinson, 24, Mount Prospect, Ill., attempted a right turn and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Annette Rothman, 61, Holgate. Rothgate was taken by Henry County EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries and her vehicle had functional damage. Robinson's vehicle had light damage and he was charged with failure to yield.
Thursday, 7:53 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joan Desota, 61, Ney, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:46 p.m., at County roads C and 20 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brendan Fronk, 22, 9905 Haller St., was disabled when it attempted a burn out, lost control and traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited with wanton and willful disregard.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., on Ohio 249 near Casebeer Miller Road in Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kevin Wolff, 63, Bryan, sustained functional damage when a deer struck it.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood, a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Bussing, 50, 2225 Evergreen Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lois Guthier, 74, Hicksville. Guthier had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Bussing was cited for assured clear distance ahead and both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 8:24 p.m., at 27986 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Spears, 23, Oak Harbor, sustained minor damage when it attempted to back up and struck a stop sign.
Saturday, 4:23 a.m., on Ohio 15 just north of Mulligan's Bluff Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Carolus, 49, 333 East St., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:46 p.m., on Dohoney Road south of Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Shook, 23, 13169 Dohoney Road, was disabled when it lost control, crossed the center line, struck a guardrail on the opposite side of the road and came to rest in a ditch. Shook refused medical care but later went to ProMedica Defiance Regional for possible injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 7:08 p.m., on Ohio 249 east of U.S. 127 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Reed, 24, 1996 Riverview Drive, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 12:33 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Grand Avenue, a vehicle driven by Paul Briseno, 81, 1908 Riverview Drive, attempted a right turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by David Oyer, 57, Archbold. Both vehicles had light damage and Briseno was cited with an improper turn at an intersection.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:26 a.m., at S-134 County Road 4 in Washington Township, a Gerken work vehicle by Victor Pedraza, 60, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Rhonda Fisher, 52, Liberty Center, when Fisher's vehicle attempted to back out of a private drive. Pedraza's vehicle had functional damage and Fisher's was disabled.
Sunday, 12:36 a.m., at 531 W. Main St., Deshler, Amilcar Vazquez, 46, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:17 p.m., at 781 County Road 13 in Napoleon, an abandoned vehicle was reported and upon arrival deputies towed the vehicle and arrested Macario Cuevas, 50, Liberty Center, on a warrant from Fulton County and turned over to authorities there.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 1:29 a.m., at Industrial Drive and U.S. 24, Jerod Dockery, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a Toledo Police Department warrant and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:09 p.m., at 1400B Scott St., Shane VonDeylen, 42, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI, improper handling of a firearm and using weapons while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:10 a.m., at 600B E. Riverview Ave., Kirk Brinkman, 45, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI refusal.
Sunday, 3:08 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shane VonDeylen, 42, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Monday, 1:45 a.m., at Glenwood and Riverview avenues, Brooke Werder, 27, Wauseon, and Jessica Ripke, 26, Mark Center, were arrested for possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse, and taken to CCNO. Additionally, Werder had a warrant from Williams County.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 8:18 p.m., on County Road 87 south of County Road 206 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andres Gallardo, 59, 741 Indian Bridge Lane, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 10:41 p.m., on County Road 192 east of Township road 85 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristen Rhonehouse, 31, Cecil, was disabled when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rhonehouse was treated by Antwerp EMS for possible injury but not transported. She was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, on County Road 177 about 500 feet north of Township Road 48 in Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Myra Parrett, 47, Oakwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:36 a.m., on County Road 131 north of Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrean Mansfield, 26, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 2:07 p.m., at 858 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Justin Sauder, 33, Wauseon and a vehicle driven by Jeffery Bechtol, 44, Napoleon, both had light damage when their rearview mirrors struck one another.
Williams Sheriff
Feb. 28, 10:20 p.m., on County Road 13 in Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Chloe Wyllie, 18, Bryan, was struck by an unidentified southbound vehicle that caused light damage to her vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 5:18 a.m., at 2140 Baltimore Road, firefighters were called for arcing wires. Upon arrival, a tree had fallen into electrical wires and caught fire. The fuse had tripped on the line and the arcing stopped. Power was lost to the UAW annex building and the tree continued to smolder but no other structures were in danger.
