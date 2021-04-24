• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 8:38 p.m., on westbound U.S. 24 near milepost 12 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Bre'onna Love, 25, Fairview Park, traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, coming to rest on the north berm. Love was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for possible injury. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Love was cited with failure to have reasonable control of the vehicle.
Friday, 6:15 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Heath Buell, 38, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Paige Douglas, 19, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 11:53 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Slough Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Juanito Castillo, 20, 532 Hopkins St., slid out of control on an icy roadway. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway, struck a Defiance County road sign and a pole, coming to rest on private property. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Castillo was cited with not having reasonable control of the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:48 a.m., at the Defiance Municipal Court, a warrant was served to Amy Wilson, 35, Pioneer, from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Java Barnwell, 56, Cecil, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Wednesday, 2:52 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., on southbound North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Benjamin St. John, 41, Camden, Mich., was traveling in the lane closest to the median when a vehicle driven by Alexis Crilow, 22, Paulding, entered the roadway and struck the passenger side of St. John's vehicle. Damage was light to both vehicles. Crilow was cited with not yielding right of way to when entering a roadway.
Friday, 12:21 a.m., at the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:13 p.m., at 229 U.S. 6 in Napoleon, deputies were called for domestic violence. Brandon L. Williams, 39, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:39 p.m., on County Road 12 south of County Road S, a vehicle driven by Aldin Osamovic, 23, Wyoming, Mich., left the roadway and struck a ditch. Osamovic was cited with failure to stay in marked lanes.
Friday, 4:48 a.m., at 211 S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, deputies served a warrant to Lori Shambarger, 52, Napoleon, and transported her to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
April 18, 10:37 p.m., at Carey and Scott streets, a vehicle driven by Sasha Kistner, 20, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Destiny Brandhuber, 34, Whitehouse. Damage to Kistner's vehicle was moderate; Brandhuber reported no damage.
Tuesday, 11:03 a.m., on U.S. 24 at the Glenwood overpass, a vehicle driven by Gary Martin, 50, Hartsville, Tenn., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nicholas Sargent, 48, Waterville. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 6:59 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Abner, 30, 109 Main St., Defiance, slid on an icy overpass, exited the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and drove over it going airborne, landing on the opposite side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Abner was treated at the scene for possible injury.
Thursday, 9:31 p.m., at 777 Scott St., Katelynn Gibson, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County and handed over to authorities there.
Friday, 12:37 a.m., at 777 Scott St., officers served a warrant from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and w warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to Adam Mason, 23, Fayette. Mason was transferred to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
Fulton Sheriff
April 16, 2:44 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Deidre Deline, 30, Edon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 2:46 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 22 in German Township, a stopped vehicle driven by Abigail Perez, 20, 1511 Mustang Drive, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Kaleb Versansky, 20, Toledo. Damage was light to both vehicles. Versansky was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Sean Adkins, 16, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Mary Spieles, 25, Wauseon. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Passenger in Spieles' vehicle, Ann Spieles, 15, Wauseon, was taken by EMS transport to Fulton County Health Center for possible injury. Adkins was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., at County Road C and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Celeste Croley, 57, Liberty Center, on turning left from Ohio 108, collided with a vehicle coming to a stop on County Road C driven by Terry Fisher, 59, Delta. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Paulding Police
Monday, 8:45 a.m., at 125 Water St., a vehicle driven by Shane Lee, 45, Payne, struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Enmark, 47, Paulding. Both were backing and neither was cited. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.