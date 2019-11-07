• Police reports
State Patrol
Oct. 31, 1:25 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Harvey Campbell, 53, 02366 Ohio 66, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Campbell was cited for a safety belt violation.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Kohl, 63, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:54 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle owned by the Defiance County commissioners, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Messman, 42, Antwerp. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 28, 7:20 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Wallen, 27, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 29, 7:02 a.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Kingsbury, 44, 521 Grover Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 30, 6:20 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Abrams, 41, Farmer, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Oct. 30, 6:47 p.m., on East Second Street in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Amber Schindler, 37, 11701 Hire Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Anita Herod, 42, New Bavaria. Schindler was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Oct. 31, 10:07 p.m., on Whetstone Road in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Miller, 38, 501 Tiedeman Ave., left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Miller was cited for OVI and failure to control.
Sunday, 8:19 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Ward, 59, 316 Carter Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:32 p.m., on Stever Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Gares, 79, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:16 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle going northeast and driven by Jerry Smith, 71, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a southbound Defiance City Police cruiser struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the cruiser.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., Jaime Hinojosa, 28332 Blanchard Road, Defiance, was cited for OVI, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident following a complaint of erratic driving.
Wednesday, 1:51 a.m., Leslie Bear, 61, Continental, was cited for disorderly conduct, obstruction of official business, and resisting arrest following an incident in the area of Perry and Second streets. He was taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:43 a.m., Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 2:44 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Marion Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Anne Clark, 51, 414 Washington Ave., Defiance, struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Blandy, 33, Hamler, was stopped for traffic on Henry County Road E. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Clark was taken by Medic 1 to Mercy Defiance Hospital. Blandy was transported by Holgate EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Condition updates were unavailable.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., on Henry County Road 6 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amber Morrow, 31, Liberty Center, struck a deer. A second deer then struck the side of the vehicle. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:45 p.m., on Henry County Road 19 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by William French, 41, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:31 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of East Joe E. Brown Avenue. A refrigerator and tools were taken from the residence.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 4:53 a.m., an assault was reported in the 300 block of West Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 8:52 a.m., Roxanne Rupp, 36, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Tuesday, 10:41 a.m., a break-in was reported at Eddie J’s Grille, 619 N. Perry St.
Tuesday, 12:54 p.m., Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants from Henry and Paulding counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.