State Police

May 6, 1:12 p.m., at County Road 7 and County Road C.75 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Coburn, 31, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Charnel Hazelton, 33, Edgerton, causing Hazelton's car to skid off the roadway and overturn. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Hazelton was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Memorial Hospital in Bryan for treatment of suspected minor injury. Coburn was cited with failure to yield right of way on a highway.

Saturday, 9:53 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Ayers, 47, Fort Wayne, Ind., struck a deer causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

Monday, 11:52 p.m., on County Road 10A in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Areizaga, 18, 530 Fugate Drive, struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 3:25 p.m., on American Road, a vehicle driven by Colin Pratt, 19, Wauseon, struck a fire hydrant, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

Paulding Sheriff

Sunday, 2:45 p.m., at Ohio 114 and U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle on U.S. 127 driven by Cassandra Cloud, 21, Van Wert, attempted to turn westbound on Ohio 114 and ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Cloud was cited with failure to control the vehicle. Cloud was taken by Scott Fire Department EMS to Paulding County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury.

Williams Sheriff

May 4, 9:37 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christian Risner, 21, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Saturday, 5:53 a.m., at 24862 Elliot Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire.

Fire — Saturday, 4:44 p.m., at 907 Asa St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.

