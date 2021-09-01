• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 9:01 p.m., on Watson Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mark Seibert, 38, 27831 Watson Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Saturday, 9:03 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Vicki Bray, 49, Edon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Aug. 24, 3:28 p.m., on Harrison Avenue, a parked vehicle owned by Donovan Evans, 816 1/2 Jefferson Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by James Bowers, 31, 810 Harrison Ave., causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Bowers was charged with failure to control and crossing over a marked lane.
Aug. 24, 3:29 p.m., at Deatrick and Tuendawie streets, a level crossing arm that had descended at the railroad crossing on Deatrick Street was struck by a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Roehrig, 37, 116 Seneca St. Light damage was sustained by the vehicle, and Roehrig was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:30 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road 1, McClure, Eric Wilkins, 42, Liberty Center, was arrested for failure to file annual registration, failure to comply with an order of an officer, failure to stay in marked lanes, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle without a valid operator's license, speeding and reckless operation. He was taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:30 a.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Scholl, 52, Paulding, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 5:25 a.m., on County Road 171 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Pitney, 52, Continental, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 2:19 p.m., at 1375 N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Vanessa Rodriguez, 35, 512 Defiance Crossing, struck a vehicle driven by David Taylor, 50, Flat Rock, Mich., causing heavy damage to Taylor's vehicle and moderate damage to Rodriguez' vehicle. Destiny Rodriguez-Ruiz, 10, Wauseon, was treated at the scene by Wauseon EMS for possible injury. Rodriguez was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:18 p.m., at 30246 Coressel Road, firefighters from South Richland and Jewel were called to a grass fire.
