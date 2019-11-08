• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 11:52 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County’s Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kelsi Bartley, 23, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 29, 2:27 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeremy James, 41, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 30, 6:54 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jerome Houck, 82, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Oct. 30, 7:10 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Ohio 281 in Richland Township, vehicles driven by Travis DeSoto, 30, 26659 Defiance-Ayersville Road, and Robyn Boyd, 22, 701 N. Clinton St., collided. Damage was heavy to both vehicle. South Richland Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Defiance Police
Oct. 31, 3:28 p.m., on South Clinton Street a northbound vehicle driven by Mirashia Davis, 19, 653 Martin St., turned east on Downs Street at the same time a southbound vehicle on South Clinton Street driven by Jennifer Froelich, 70, 1001 Wilhelm St., turned left to also go east on Downs Street, and the two vehicles collided. Damage was light to both vehicles. The Defiance Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Oct. 31, 8:05 p.m., a southbound vehicle on Second Street driven by Kenneth Conley, 53, 15539 Harris Road, turned onto Washington Avenue and struck a stopped vehicle driven Richard Brannon, 59, 100 East St. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Nov. 1, 7:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Washington Street. A toaster oven was taken from a front porch.
Wednesday, 12:49 p.m., theft of $140 from a purse was reported in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., on Elliott Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Williams, 65, 2232 Riviera Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on East Second Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Dianna Neff, 77, 1795 Tiffin Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, Adam Bryant, 29, no permanent addresss, was taken to CCNO on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., Adam Mason, 21, 828 Karnes Ave., was charged with domestic violence following an incident at his residence.
Thursday, 1:39 p.m., Adam Mason, 21, 828 Karnes Ave., was served the warrant on a domestic violence charge. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:43 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Brower, 50, Sterling, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:39 a.m., loose cows were were reported on Ohio 109 and U.S. 6.
Wednesday, 3:42 p.m., a property damage report was received from the 200 block of Walnut Street in Ridgeville. Tires were damaged.
Thursday, 5:56 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Douglas Kee, 54, Garrett, Ind., went left of center and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Rimer, 52, Robinson, Ill. The Kee vehicle then spun out of control and came to rest in the west lane of the roadway. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Kee was cited for marked lanes violation. Rimer was taken by McClure EMS to the Henry County Hospital. A condition update was unavailable.
Thursday, 7:46 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jordan Helper, 31, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Thursday, 10:54 a.m., firefighters were called to a small ditch fire on County Road 21A, north of U.S. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.