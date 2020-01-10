• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 2:29 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Keller, 43, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:01 a.m., Travis Jones, 31, Toledo, was served warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Madison Naton, 22, 21690 Timbercrest Drive, struck a stopped vehicle driven by David Heidepriem, 71, 02983 Ohio 66. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 7:03 p.m., two Defiance males were charged with delinquency by means of criminal mischief after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., air conditioner covers were reported stolen from the 400 block of Gibson Street.
Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.
Thursday, 9:44 a.m., money was reported stolen from the 1100 block of North Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, the mirror of a westbound semi driven by Roy Kelley, 61, Terre Haute, Ind., was struck by the mirror of another westbound semi that left the scene. Damage was light to Kelley's vehicle.
Thursday, 7:11 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Schroeder, 25, 02065 Adams Ridge Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She sustained suspected minor injuries and drove herself to the Henry County Hospital. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Jan. 4, 9:48 p.m., on Fulton Street, a vehicle was northbound and went left of center striking a southbound vehicle driven by Logan Meyers, 16, Ridgeville Corners, before stopping in a nearby parking lot. The driver and passenger reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the accident scene. That vehicle was owned by Juan Martinez, Delta. Damage to the vehicles was heavy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.